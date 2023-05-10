Las Cruces has had a Raising Cane’s for years — here’s advice for Albuquerque residents visiting the chicken chain

Large crowds gathered outside Raising Cane’s new Albuquerque location at 4800 Montgomery NE to kick off its grand opening Tuesday morning, some had been there since 9 p.m. the night before to ensure their spot in line.

Cars were already lined up waiting to get in the drive-through well before the restaurant officially opened at 9 a.m.

The festivities included prizes, a selfie booth, ribbon cutting ceremony, a drawing for 20 winners to receive free Raising Cane’s chicken for a year and a performance from Acoma Pueblo’s Sky City Buffalo Ram Dance Group.

Raising Cane’s is a Louisiana-founded chicken chain, which aims to open five locations in the Albuquerque area.

What Las Cruces has to say

Las Cruces has had a Raising Cane’s since 2018. Responses to a question asking about recommendations for menu items were mixed in the Las Cruces Community Watch Group. Some said there isn’t much to recommend beyond chicken strips, the fries and toast, since the menu is simple. Several others complained the food was generic and bland. One commenter described the food as tasting like “intensive care hospital food.”

“We always take our own dipping sauce when we go,” said one member. “Use a little salt and pepper and ask them for the hot sauce packets.”

Others said they do enjoy the food, recommend the lemonade, and one person suggested that visitors “sub the coleslaw for either more fries, toast or another sauce and ask for extra crispy for the chicken.”

“Don’t go by what everyone says,” encouraged a member. “We all have very different (palates) and what one person says is bland another may find very seasoned. Go try different things and make your own favorites.”