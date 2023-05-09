 Former Optum administrator enters plea in fatal 106 mph crash on Paseo del Norte - Albuquerque Journal

Former Optum administrator enters plea in fatal 106 mph crash on Paseo del Norte

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Donna Helgesen (Second Judicial District Court)

More than two years after Rick Rivera was killed in high-speed collision on Paseo del Norte, a woman pleaded guilty Tuesday to two felony charges in the crash.

Donna Helgesen, 58, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, reckless driving, for slamming into the back of Rivera’s car at more than 100 mph.

Helgesen, who has had a distinguished career as a registered nurse and administrator, also pleaded guilty to great bodily injury by vehicle for injuring a passenger in Rivera’s car on March 12, 2021.

She faces up to seven years in prison under a plea agreement accepted Tuesday by 2nd Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Rivera, 62, died at the scene after he was extricated from his burning Toyota Prius, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court.

Data collected from the air bag control module of Helgesen’s car showed she was driving 106 mph in a 55 mph zone at the time of the collision, a prosecutor said.

Helgesen was driving a Mazda westbound on Paseo del Norte NE near Browning when she crashed into the rear of Rivera’s Toyota, the affidavit said.

Helgesen’s LinkedIn page shows that she was director of nursing administration at Optum at the time of the 2021 crash.

Her attorney, Robert Cooper, said she lost her job at Optum as a result of the crash sometime after the incident.

Prior to taking her position at Optum in August 2020, Helgesen had a 26-year career at the University of New Mexico Health Sciences, rising to the role of director of Psychiatric Emergency/Urgent Care Services, according to the LinkedIn page.

