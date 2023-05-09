Lensic360 to bring LP to Revel on Nov. 21

Lensic360 is at it again.

The Santa Fe-based nonprofit is branching out to Albuquerque and booked its first show at Revel Entertainment Center in Albuquerque when LP will take the stage on Nov. 21.

Presale tickets are available at iamlp.com or lensic360.org from Tuesday, May 9 through Thursday, May 11. Tickets for the general public are on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 12, at iamlp.com/tour or lensic360.org.

LP will release the new album, “Love Lines” on Sept. 29.

The album features 12 tracks that offer a deep and reflective look into LP’s life experiences, including their relationships with romantic partners, family, and self.

Written during sessions held between the island of Grand Cayman and Palm Springs, LP worked with collaborators Ashton Irwin, Andrew Berkeley Martin and Matthew Pauling.

“This is the essence of me and what I’ve spent my life doing and cultivating and trying to understand and figure out,” shares LP. “Even as a human, I feel like I just keep getting more and more dense, concentrated. I’m like that coffee that you gotta add water to that’s like 15 times the strength.”

LP’s tour begins Oct. 21 in Anaheim, California and wraps in San Diego on Nov. 25.