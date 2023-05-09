 Holtec granted license for nuclear fuel storage in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Holtec granted license for nuclear fuel storage in NM

By Alaina Mencinger and Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writers

A rendering of the first phase of Holtec International’s proposed consolidated interim storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico.(Courtesy of Holtec International)

It’s been five years since energy and tech company Holtec first sought a permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Agency to build a temporary storage facility for spent nuclear fuel in New Mexico.

And now, the proposed facility has overcome one major hurdle to construction, receiving its long-awaited and debated license from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Tuesday.

The facility, between Hobbs and Carlsbad, would store nuclear waste underground on private land provided by economic development group the Eddy Lea Energy Alliance.

The license will allow the Florida-headquartered company to receive, possess, transfer and store 500 canisters of spent nuclear fuel — a total of 8,680 metric tons of spent fuel — for 40 years. According to a news release from the NRC, Holtec plans to eventually store up to 10,000 canisters throughout 19 expansions phases. The regulatory agency would have to approve a license amendment for each expansion, pending NRC safety and environment reviews.

However, there’s a potential snag in the path from permit to construction.

The NRC licensing decision comes after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham — a vigorous opponent of the storage facility — signed legislation in March designed to block the project.

The new law, Senate Bill 53, prohibits public agencies from granting permits for a nuclear-waste disposal project unless the state consents and other conditions are met.

But supporters of the Holtec project contend the legislation is preempted by federal law. Federal agencies, not the state, are empowered to regulate nuclear safety.

The state law, however, is designed to withstand a legal challenge by prohibiting any state or local government approval that would be necessary for construction and operation of the disposal facility — a category of decision-making, supporters say, that goes well beyond nuclear safety.

The measure cleared both chambers of the Legislature over the opposition of Republican lawmakers and a handful of Democrats. Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, signed the bill the same day it won final approval.

The ball is now in Holtec’s court. Although the project now has a federal permit, the company will have to decide for itself if it will move forward with the project.

NRC approved the license application following a technical safety and security review, and environmental impact review.

Patrick O’Brien, director of government affairs and communications for Holtec International, said the company was pleased with the decision.

“This milestone is the culmination of an eight-year process to bring a safe, secure, temporary and retrievable private facility to help the nation’s spent fuel storage dilemma,” O’Brien said in a written statement.

 

