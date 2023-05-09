Boxing: Two New Mexicans win at GG Nationals

In Chester, Pennsylvania, two New Mexico amateur boxers opened competition at Golden Gloves National Championships with two victories on Monday.

Ivan Barragan defeated Iowa’s Damonte Smith by unanimous decision at 147 pounds. At 156, Marcelino Delgado defeated Washington D.C.’s Walter Johnson by split (3-2) decision.

Barragan and Delgado are both from Albuquerque.

They and three more New Mexicans, Peralta’s Alexa Garrobo (132 pounds), Las Cruces’ Samantha Ginithan (139) and Albuquerque’s Leroy Clark (203), were scheduled to fight on Tuesday. Ginithan is a defending Golden Gloves national champion.