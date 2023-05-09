 Colton Dixon brings 'Build a Boat' tour to Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Colton Dixon brings ‘Build a Boat’ tour to Santa Fe

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Colton Dixon will make a stop with his “Build a Boat” tour in Santa Fe on Thursday, May 11. (Courtesy of immy Fontaine)

Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity to release music, it’s exciting.

In the case of “Canvas,” he’s been waiting for more than a year to release the tracks to the world.

“I’m just thrilled,” he says of the new music. “They are finally out to the world. I’ve been listening to mix after mix of the songs and they are ready to be listened to.”

Dixon is currently on his “Build a Boat” tour, which is slated to make a stop in Santa Fe at The Light at Mission Viejo at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Dixon is bringing along Jordan St. Cyr and Apollo Ltd. as openers for the tour. His EP, “Canvas,” was released on April 28.

“Canvas” by Colton Dixon

The musician rose to fame as a contestant on the 11th season of “American Idol.” Since then, he’s amassed over 100 million global streams and is a staple on the Hot Adult Contemporary charts.

Dixon is also basking in the success of the single, “Build a Boat,” which was the longest running No. 1 Christian Adult Contemporary song of 2022. It held the No. 1 position for 10 weeks.

“I’m really grateful that the song has touched people,” Dixon says. “We started writing ‘Build a Boat’ in 2021 while I was on Winter Jam. It’s been well over a year since it all started.”

Dixon has been on tour since March and is finding the groove on tour in support of “Canvas.”

The journey for the EP wasn’t clear when Dixon began the process.

“It wasn’t until the final stages of us having the songs that a direction became clear,” he says. “The song ‘Canvas’ came in really late in the process while I was hanging with a buddy in Nashville. There was a piano there and we came together and the song poured out of us. We offer our gifts and entire lives. When this song came into the playing field, I knew exactly what this record needs to be.”

Dixon remains humble about his steady rise in music. He credits the fans in keeping him engaged and on a path where he can make a difference.

He navigates the ebb and flow of it all and remains positive.

“In the early stages of music, I fell in love with performing,” he says. “Now that I’m older, I’ve fallen in love with people again. I know a live show is the vessel to get these songs into people’s hands. Within that, I get to see the response from the crowds and it’s simply beautiful.”

Colton Dixon
With Jordan St. Cyr, Apollo Ltd.
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11
WHERE: The Light at Mission Viejo, 4601 Mission Bend, Santa Fe
HOW MUCH: $25 general admission; $45 VIP, plus fees at itickets.com

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Colton Dixon brings ‘Build a Boat’ tour to Santa Fe

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Accused bank robber re-indicted after initial charges dropped
ABQnews Seeker
A mentally ill man was on ... A mentally ill man was on his way to Albuquerque with his parents on Tuesday to face a new federal indictment charging him with ...
2
Las Cruces has had a Raising Cane's for years ...
ABQnews Seeker
People gathered as early as 9 ... People gathered as early as 9 p.m. the night before Raising Cane's new Albuquerque location had its grand opening Tuesday morning. Take a look.
3
Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a ... A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to six years in prison in a case that shows the difficulties of prosecuting crimes among people ...
4
New Albuquerque Journal editor takes the reins May 30
ABQnews Seeker
Patrick Ethridge will become executive editor ... Patrick Ethridge will become executive editor and vice president of the Albuquerque Journal. Ethridge is a veteran newspaper leader experienced in both traditional watchdog ...
5
Colton Dixon brings 'Build a Boat' tour to Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity ... Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity to release music, it's exciting.In the case ...
6
Holtec granted license for spent nuclear fuel storage in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal agency granted a license ... A federal agency granted a license to Holtec for storage of spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico. But the future of the project ...
7
Alamogordo hospital to join Christus Health pending final agreement
ABQnews Seeker
Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center signed ... Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center signed a non-binding letter of intent to join Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, following an 18-month planning process, ...
8
Lensic360 to bring LP to Revel on Nov. 21
ABQnews Seeker
Lensic360 is at it again. The ... Lensic360 is at it again. The Santa Fe-based nonprofit is branching out to Albuquerque and booked its first show at Revel Entertainment Center in ...
9
Two food producers choose Santa Teresa to expand operations
ABQnews Seeker
Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New ... Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New Orleans, will join Oro LLC, a food processing company, in an expansion into Santa Teresa.