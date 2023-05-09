Colton Dixon brings ‘Build a Boat’ tour to Santa Fe

Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity to release music, it’s exciting.

In the case of “Canvas,” he’s been waiting for more than a year to release the tracks to the world.

“I’m just thrilled,” he says of the new music. “They are finally out to the world. I’ve been listening to mix after mix of the songs and they are ready to be listened to.”

Dixon is currently on his “Build a Boat” tour, which is slated to make a stop in Santa Fe at The Light at Mission Viejo at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 11.

Dixon is bringing along Jordan St. Cyr and Apollo Ltd. as openers for the tour. His EP, “Canvas,” was released on April 28.

The musician rose to fame as a contestant on the 11th season of “American Idol.” Since then, he’s amassed over 100 million global streams and is a staple on the Hot Adult Contemporary charts.

Dixon is also basking in the success of the single, “Build a Boat,” which was the longest running No. 1 Christian Adult Contemporary song of 2022. It held the No. 1 position for 10 weeks.

“I’m really grateful that the song has touched people,” Dixon says. “We started writing ‘Build a Boat’ in 2021 while I was on Winter Jam. It’s been well over a year since it all started.”

Dixon has been on tour since March and is finding the groove on tour in support of “Canvas.”

The journey for the EP wasn’t clear when Dixon began the process.

“It wasn’t until the final stages of us having the songs that a direction became clear,” he says. “The song ‘Canvas’ came in really late in the process while I was hanging with a buddy in Nashville. There was a piano there and we came together and the song poured out of us. We offer our gifts and entire lives. When this song came into the playing field, I knew exactly what this record needs to be.”

Dixon remains humble about his steady rise in music. He credits the fans in keeping him engaged and on a path where he can make a difference.

He navigates the ebb and flow of it all and remains positive.

“In the early stages of music, I fell in love with performing,” he says. “Now that I’m older, I’ve fallen in love with people again. I know a live show is the vessel to get these songs into people’s hands. Within that, I get to see the response from the crowds and it’s simply beautiful.”