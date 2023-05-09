Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 shooting death

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to six years in prison in a case that shows the difficulties of prosecuting crimes among people in Albuquerque’s homeless community.

Quentin Salazar, 28, pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 29-year-old Joseph Borja at a park at Tramway and Central frequented by the unhoused.

Police identified three witnesses to the killing but all have since disappeared, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Machin said at Salazar’s sentencing hearing.

“They are also members of the homeless community and were unable to be reached, which is primarily why we ended up having to plead the case,” Machin told 2nd Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker.

Both Salazar and Borja reportedly were residents at the park.

Salazar’s attorney Michael Jones, said he never had an opportunity to interview any of those witnesses.

“Because (witnesses) weren’t provided, we can only rely on the second-hand accounts from the from the police officer,” Jones said.

Salazar also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an unrelated case.

“I’d just like to say that this should never have happened,” Salazar said by video from MDC. “I’m truly sorry that this had to happen.”

Jones called the plea deal “a good resolution” both for Salazar and the prosecution.

Salazar has drug and alcohol addictions that have progressively gotten worse, Jones said. During his nearly two years in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Salazar has benefited from treatment programs offered at the facility, he said.

Police responded to the Bicycle Park at Central and Tramway on June 12, 2021, and found Borja fatally shot in the neck.

A witness told police they were at the park when they overheard a woman known as Momma Red tell Salazar that Borja owed her money and wouldn’t pay, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Another witness told police they saw Salazar walk up to Borja as he was sleeping and hit him with a beer bottle, the complaint said.

The witness said Salazar then dragged Borja onto the concrete, kicked him and shot him with a handgun, it said.