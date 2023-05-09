 Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 shooting death - Albuquerque Journal

Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 shooting death

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Quentin Salazar (Second Judicial District Court)

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to six years in prison in a case that shows the difficulties of prosecuting crimes among people in Albuquerque’s homeless community.

Quentin Salazar, 28, pleaded guilty in March to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 29-year-old Joseph Borja at a park at Tramway and Central frequented by the unhoused.

Police identified three witnesses to the killing but all have since disappeared, Assistant District Attorney Jordan Machin said at Salazar’s sentencing hearing.

“They are also members of the homeless community and were unable to be reached, which is primarily why we ended up having to plead the case,” Machin told 2nd Judicial District Judge Stan Whitaker.

Both Salazar and Borja reportedly were residents at the park.

Salazar’s attorney Michael Jones, said he never had an opportunity to interview any of those witnesses.

“Because (witnesses) weren’t provided, we can only rely on the second-hand accounts from the from the police officer,” Jones said.

Salazar also pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of possession of methamphetamine in an unrelated case.

“I’d just like to say that this should never have happened,” Salazar said by video from MDC. “I’m truly sorry that this had to happen.”

Jones called the plea deal “a good resolution” both for Salazar and the prosecution.

Salazar has drug and alcohol addictions that have progressively gotten worse, Jones said. During his nearly two years in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center, Salazar has benefited from treatment programs offered at the facility, he said.

Police responded to the Bicycle Park at Central and Tramway on June 12, 2021, and found Borja fatally shot in the neck.

A witness told police they were at the park when they overheard a woman known as Momma Red tell Salazar that Borja owed her money and wouldn’t pay, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Another witness told police they saw Salazar walk up to Borja as he was sleeping and hit him with a beer bottle, the complaint said.

The witness said Salazar then dragged Borja onto the concrete, kicked him and shot him with a handgun, it said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 shooting death

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Accused bank robber re-indicted after initial charges dropped
ABQnews Seeker
A mentally ill man was on ... A mentally ill man was on his way to Albuquerque with his parents on Tuesday to face a new federal indictment charging him with ...
2
Las Cruces has had a Raising Cane's for years ...
ABQnews Seeker
People gathered as early as 9 ... People gathered as early as 9 p.m. the night before Raising Cane's new Albuquerque location had its grand opening Tuesday morning. Take a look.
3
Homeless Albuquerque man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Tuesday sentenced a ... A judge on Tuesday sentenced a man to six years in prison in a case that shows the difficulties of prosecuting crimes among people ...
4
New Albuquerque Journal editor takes the reins May 30
ABQnews Seeker
Patrick Ethridge will become executive editor ... Patrick Ethridge will become executive editor and vice president of the Albuquerque Journal. Ethridge is a veteran newspaper leader experienced in both traditional watchdog ...
5
Colton Dixon brings 'Build a Boat' tour to Santa ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity ... Anytime Colton Dixon gets the opportunity to release music, it's exciting.In the case ...
6
Holtec granted license for spent nuclear fuel storage in ...
ABQnews Seeker
A federal agency granted a license ... A federal agency granted a license to Holtec for storage of spent nuclear fuel in southeastern New Mexico. But the future of the project ...
7
Alamogordo hospital to join Christus Health pending final agreement
ABQnews Seeker
Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center signed ... Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center signed a non-binding letter of intent to join Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, following an 18-month planning process, ...
8
Lensic360 to bring LP to Revel on Nov. 21
ABQnews Seeker
Lensic360 is at it again. The ... Lensic360 is at it again. The Santa Fe-based nonprofit is branching out to Albuquerque and booked its first show at Revel Entertainment Center in ...
9
Two food producers choose Santa Teresa to expand operations
ABQnews Seeker
Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New ... Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New Orleans, will join Oro LLC, a food processing company, in an expansion into Santa Teresa.