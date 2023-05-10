Accused bank robber re-indicted after initial charges dropped

A mentally ill man was on his way to Albuquerque with his parents on Tuesday to face a new federal indictment charging him with attempted robbery of a West Side bank in November 2021.

Angel Lara is expected to face the same U.S. district judge who last week dismissed the same robbery charge. U.S. District Judge Matthew Garcia ordered him released from custody on Friday after ruling that Lara had waited too long incarcerated in an Atlanta prison for a bed at an in-patient mental hospital run by the Bureau of Prisons.

Lara had been deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial on the original bank robbery charge in August 2022. Garcia ruled that his wait for mental health treatment in the federal system was unnecessary and violated his constitutional rights. Under the federal prison system, people deemed incompetent to stand trial are sent for treatment at a federal mental health facility for up to four months in the hopes of restoring their competency.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Mexico tried to head off the dismissal by reporting that a bed was available on Tuesday. Garcia declined to halt the dismissal. Prosecutors then went to a federal grand jury Tuesday to re-indict Lara on the same charges.

During a hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven Yarbrough on Tuesday, attorneys for the defense and the U.S. Attorney’s Office discussed the possibility of keeping Lara out of jail pending trial on the new charge and placed on some type of conditions of release, such as home confinement in the care of his parents.

It wasn’t clear if Lara would require a new finding of mental incompetency to stand trial, and where he would land on the list for a federal mental health bed given the new grand jury indictment. The next hearing on the issue was set for May 18 before Garcia.

Lara’s attorney didn’t respond to requests for comments.