Slow and steady: Aaron Watson brings tour to Sunshine Theater

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Country singer Aaron Watson will make a stop at Sunshine Theater on Saturday, May 13. He is on tour with Chancey Williams. (Courtesy of Scott Delony)

Aaron Watson is not one to sit around and wait.

It’s not the way he works and it’s not in his DNA.

When the pandemic hit and was forced to be at home, he still created music.

In 2022, he had surgery on his vocal cords – again prompting the country singer to heal at home.

“I try not to stay in one place too long,” he says. “We had that little bump in the road last summer with my vocal cords. I’m excited to be healthy and on tour doing what I love.”

Watson recently released the singles “Seven Year Ache” with Jenna Paulette and “Never Grow Up” with Watson’s daughter, Jolee Kate.

He released “Unwanted Man” in 2022 and “American Soul” in 2021.

He’s on tour with Chancey Williams and the tour will make a stop at Sunshine Theater on Saturday, May 13.

Watson says the tour has felt amazing with Williams on the tour.

“Chancey and I have known each other for years,” Watson says. “We’re like peanut butter and jelly. We have a good time. Hanging out with him and playing sings with him and his band is amazing . They are great folk. Chancey’s a good one.”

Over the course of more than 15 years, Watson’s profile within music has been on a steady climb.

He’s released more than a dozen albums and had one – “The Underdog” – reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Album Charts in 2015.

Despite all the accolades, Watson remains humble about it all.

“I’m very thankful to have the fans that we do,” Watson says. “Some nights are sold out and some nights, there’s not a lot of people. You give them your best because it’s what it’s all about. I love the fans. I enjoy hanging out with them in the merch line.”

Even on a day off, Watson isn’t too far from music.

He’s currently at his ranch, where he’s building a songwriting studio and has workers to help with the build.

“I can sing a good country song, but you don’t want me doing any of that work,” he says with a laugh.

Watson is working on music for a forthcoming album.

He puts the same amount of pressure on himself despite his successes.

“We have always stuck to our guns,” he says. “We try to put out the best music that we can make. And we give God all the glory for all the fans.”

Now 45, Watson’s love for performing has evolved.

“I’m loving it more than I ever did because of the pandemic and then I hurt my vocal cords,” he says. “I think it’s given me a better appreciation for my job. I’m still making moves and I’m ready to put out the best album that I’ve ever done. I’m hungrier than ever.”

Aaron Watson
With Chancey Williams
WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13
WHERE: Sunshine Theater, 120 Central Ave. SW
HOW MUCH: $27-$77, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com

