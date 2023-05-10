Police arrest dozens, recover nearly $7k of stolen goods in Operation Sticky Fingers

Detectives recovered nearly $7,000 in stolen goods and arrested dozens of people — the majority of them battling addiction — during a recent operation targeting shoplifting around Albuquerque.

The operation titled “Sticky Fingers” is one of several undertaken recently by the Albuquerque Police Department and other local law enforcement as retail crime has become a hot-button issue nationwide.

During a briefing Tuesday, APD officials said there are more to come.

“This isn’t going to stop. We’re going to continue to pick different shopping areas and districts,” said interim Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock of APD’s Investigative Enhancement Division. “… If you are doing this kind of thieving, you’re going to stand a much higher chance of arrest very, very soon.”

Hartsock pointed out that recently-passed House Bill 234 will take effect, making it a felony to rack up $500 worth of thefts in a 90-day period.

He said APD will aggressively use that law.

“You might only steal $30 or $40 or $80 right now, but if you keep it up and keep doing it, you are going to get hit with a felony and have a much different outcome in court,” Hartsock said.

He said this go around they targeted Coronado and Cottownwood shopping malls, finding people who were “likely unsheltered or transient in nature” doing “very bold and brazen thefts with no real fear of enforcement.”

“We definitely want to change that attitude and behavior,” he said.

Hartsock said the highest amount someone tried to shoplift was almost $700 from a Kohl’s store. Court records show that man told police he stole because he was addicted to drugs.

He said most of those caught were on foot and 10 rode the city bus.

At least one person arrested during the operation, Lorie Maldonado, had allegedly pulled a gun out on employees in an October shoplifting incident. Hartsock showed security video of Maldonado as she ran out the fire exit of Burlington department store holding a pile of stolen goods.

Maldonado was arrested shortly thereafter.

Hartsock said to those knowingly buying stolen goods, “you can expect to see our faces fairly soon as well.”

APD provided a list of 26 people arrested during the operation. The majority do not have a violent record.

Six of those people — including Maldonado and her accomplice — committed felony-level shoplifting, stealing more than $500, according to court records. At least 20 others were arrested on misdemeanors, such as lower-level shoplifting, criminal trespass and drug charges.

Court records show five people were arrested for unrelated warrants and another five were given a criminal summons.

Drug use was a common theme among those arrested: 27 of those arrested or cited had prior drug-related arrests while 12 were found with drugs or paraphernalia on them, mostly related to fentanyl use. One man told police he “trades merchandise for drugs normally.”

A couple was arrested when police found stolen clothes and fentanyl on them during a traffic stop, according to court records. Three people were arrested after officers spotted them allegedly smoking fentanyl on a street corner near Coronado Center.

During Tuesday’s briefing, Police Chief Harold Medina acknowledged that most, if not all, of those arrested were addicted to drugs and/or homeless.

Medina said the judicial system needs to be changed to offer more resources to those dealing with drug abuse, mental health issues and homelessness.

House Bill 234, which could give those accused in retail crimes a long prison sentence, overwhelmingly passed the Legislature.

Medina said the goal of the bill wasn’t a “pipeline to prison” but he is concerned about the possible long-term effects.

“As long as they have that addiction, they’re going to continue to create issues and they’re going to continue to shoplift,” he said. “We need to build a system in this state where individuals are released to the right resources.”

Medina acknowledged that the resources needed — to help those being arrested by these operations — are not available in the way they need to be.

“That is not the place of the police department, but I’m here to advocate for those systems to get funded the way they need to so that we can stop this revolving door,” the chief said. “The revolving door isn’t just necessarily stopped by arrests, it’s stopped by treating the underlying issue, which is drug addiction and mental health.”