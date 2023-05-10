 Attorney General asks to pause lawsuit seeking to restrict abortion access in New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Attorney General asks to pause lawsuit seeking to restrict abortion access in New Mexico

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez speaks during a January news conference announcing the filing of a Supreme Court petition seeking to block some New Mexico cities and counties from restricting abortion services. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

As two civil cases regarding access to abortion care wind their way through New Mexico courts, the state Attorney General’s Office has asked for one to be put on hold until the other is resolved.

Attorney General Raúl Torrez filed a motion in 5th Judicial District Court in Lea County on Monday asking for the judge to order a stay of all proceedings in a lawsuit the city of Eunice has filed against him and the governor. That lawsuit posits that the federal Comstock Act — which prohibits the mailing of materials related to abortion — trumps the state’s House Bill 7 — which says entities cannot restrict access to reproductive health care.

The plaintiff in that case, the city of Eunice, opposes that motion.

No hearings have been scheduled.

Torrez asked that the case be stayed until the New Mexico Supreme Court rules on a petition he had already filed asking it to strike down ordinances passed by four municipalities restricting access to abortion on the basis that they violate civil rights guaranteed in the state’s constitution. Eunice is not included in that case because it passed its ordinance the same day Torrez filed the petition.

Torrez said on the one hand if the state Supreme Court rules in his favor regarding that petition the ordinances passed by Lea and Roosevelt counties and the cities of Hobbs and Clovis will be declared void and “the law on how such ordinances must be treated by the courts in this State will be evident.”

On the other hand, he said, if the Supreme Court denies his petition the ordinances “will not be declared void by virtue of the writ and the question of whether and how state law impacts the enforceability of the ordinances may remain.”

“The scope and even the legal issues before this Court will vary substantially depending on what the Supreme Court decides,” Torrez wrote.

In a news release, he said the issue should be governed by state law, “not some warped interpretation of an anti-vice federal statute from the 1870s.”

“The New Mexico Constitution guarantees women equal rights under the law and the recently passed Reproductive and Gender-Affirming Health Care Act makes it clear that local governments have no authority to involve themselves in the most consequential and private decisions a woman should make in consultation with her family and her physician,” Torrez wrote.

The new law, House Bill 7, goes into effect June 16.

Attorney Michael Seibel, who is representing Eunice in its lawsuit against Torrez and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, said he opposes the motion asking for a stay.

“We’re talking about apples and oranges here,” Seibel said. “The Attorney General is arguing that the Comstock Act isn’t necessary to talk about the complaint in the Supreme Court case. Whereas we’re talking about the Comstock Act and that it needs to be addressed and whether or not it’s enforceable here. These are two different questions.”

Seibel, who is working pro bono, said he has done more than $1.5 million in pro bono legal work for the “pro-life community” over the past seven years. He said he does so because he is trying to prevent women from the dangers of abortion, especially those done later in pregnancy.

“The humanity of the baby is key in this situation,” Seibel said. “Maybe I’m wrong but I don’t think it’s a natural instinct for a woman to want to kill her child. Most women I know want to protect their child and it goes against their natural instinct. If they had the full truth and the financial resources I think abortion would go away.”

