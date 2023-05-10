How will the lifting of Title 42 impact New Mexico?

EL PASO — With thousands of migrating people entering the borderland region of El Paso — and additional surges expected after the planned May 11 end of Title 42 — New Mexico will likely see “an exponential increase” of migrants at its borders and entering the state, immigration experts say.

“We just created a pressure cooker on the border and I think all points on the border are going to be really overwhelmed with the asylum seekers who are fleeing really desperate situations. I do think New Mexico will be highly impacted,” said Brad Jones, an immigration expert at the University of California and a faculty affiliate for the Global Migration Center.

Title 42, the 2020 public health policy enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire May 11 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, which is 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time.

The policy gave border agents the authority to deny entry to nearly any migrant attempting to pass through the United States border.

Since its 2020 inception, its expiration has been demanded by immigrant rights activists who say it interfered with the rights of migrants to file U.S. asylum claims. Experts have said its impending suspension has also motivated migrants — predominantly from Central and South America — to travel to the United States’ border with the hope of gaining easier access into this country.

Jones said that if El Paso’s large ports of entry become overwhelmed, people migrating will seek out other nearby ports, a phenomenon he has studied in Arizona.

“The fact that El Paso is really stressed beyond capacity, I think it’s a very reasonable expectation” that migrants will attempt crossing at the border in New Mexico, Jones said.

Migrant encounters increase in New Mexico

The closest border crossing to El Paso is the Santa Teresa port of entry, which is about 14 miles from Downtown El Paso and 40 miles from Las Cruces, the second largest city in New Mexico with a population of about 113,000.

New Mexico has already seen a 77% increase in the number of migrant encounters with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection since the same approximate time last year, according to CBP data. The latest available data shows that March of this year saw 24,644 monthly encounters at and between ports of entries, compared with 13,915 encounters during March 2022.

This dramatic spike is unique to New Mexico. During the same time, Arizona saw a drop from 58,872 to 48,960 encounters. Texas saw a drop from 119,053 to 81,976. California saw a modest increase from 30,734 to 36,319.

The New York Times reported on May 7 that about 35,000 migrants were awaiting in Ciudad Juárez, just across the border from El Paso — the Texas city that has seen thousands of migrants living on its Downtown streets and has declared a state of emergency. U.S. government officials project that migration at the Southwest border could reach as high as 13,000 each day when Title 42 is lifted. “We’ve seen pretty large numbers of people migrating across the border since January,” said Ken Ferrone, executive director of Catholic Charities of Southern New Mexico, which provides humanitarian assistance to refugees and migrants of the border region.

“We are in a wait-and-see situation here. Obviously, we’re anticipating a surge along the border when Title 42 is lifted, but we’re also mindful that things may change at the last minute. Oftentimes it’s very fluid here along the border,” he said, referring to an April 2022 decision by a Louisiana federal judge who blocked the termination of Title 42.

Strained systems

The migrants who he has seen in New Mexico “have been traumatized,” Ferrone said.

“Many of them have walked the Darien Gap, the jungle between South America into Latin America and they’re walking over dead bodies, they’re not eating, there’s extortion attempts. I mean, you name it,” he said.

There have also been situations when migrants looking for distance from the border “have walked from El Paso to Las Cruces.”

“It’s about a 47-mile walk, and they arrived here, many of them were then housed in one of our homeless shelters,” Ferrone said. “It’s sad because a lot of them, they’re coming from South America, from Latin America, and they don’t have the proper shoes, and they don’t have the proper clothes.”

Ferrone said the increased number of migrants coming into New Mexico has affected efforts to adequately shelter its homeless people.

“We don’t, unfortunately, have enough homeless shelters here in our community to house the homeless. So when the refugees come up, it’s really difficult for us. We scramble.”

Dealing with migrants also involves working with people who may have violated federal immigration law, he said, so his agency is “very careful about not transporting migrants. We don’t want to be in violation of any laws,” he said, adding that Catholic Charities primarily will “maybe put a family up for a night or two in a hotel. We’ll provide them food and water, sometimes clothes.”

The City of El Paso was forced to close a street in front of a Downtown Church where as many as 2,500 people who had migrated had camped out. Many of those migrants turned themselves into immigration authorities on Tuesday, the El Paso Times reported, applying for documents that Customs and Border Protection stated would allow them to be “placed in the correct immigration path.”

In addition, the city closed down the public street cars in parts of the city affected by increased numbers of migrants.

“The growing number of migrants arriving daily in El Paso has overwhelmed our federal workforce and shelter system and has strained our local governments,” said U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar of El Paso in a May 8 guest column in the El Paso Times.

With El Paso struggling to handle increasing numbers of immigrants, many of them will be looking to New Mexico for aid because of the lack of safety and security, say immigrant advocates.

“There’s going to be a lot of people … trying to find their way out of the border region,” said Patrick Giuliani, policy analyst for the Hope Border Institute, a Catholic-based nonprofit that focuses on social justice along the border.

“I know it’s happened in the past where people would cross in El Paso and then walk up to Las Cruces or Deming. That’s a long walk, but the reality is there’s not enough service providers in the area,” said Giuliani. “Those are at capacity, dealing with the numbers of people we’re seeing. There’s not enough shelter space because there’s not enough resources from the federal government to support this.”

“What we saw happening in El Paso was people being stuck on the street with no shelter, and heavy enforcement presence from state, local and federal levels,” said Guiliani. “We also saw people being threatened at gunpoint, being asked for sexual favors on the street.”

Into New Mexico

Migrants in recent immigration waves have found ways to avoid the perils of the El Paso-Juárez border by heading to Las Cruces, Deming, Columbus and Hatch, he said.

“Those are close enough that they can get to, not too far away where they have to worry about crossing checkpoints or anything like that,” he said. “They go where they think they’ll be safest, where they will think they have the best opportunity,” said Giuliani, adding that he anticipates an additional surge in the summer months after Title 42 is lifted.

“Summer typically has higher numbers” of migration, he said.