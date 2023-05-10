Class 1A-3A golf: Mesilla Valley brothers go 1-2 again; Anaya leads Socorro girls’ domination

The 2023 1A-3A state golf championships are all about repeats. On Tuesday at The Canyon Club in Albuquerque, both the Mesilla Valley boys and Socorro girls defended their respective titles in the team and individual events.

Logan Morris of Mesilla Valley was 10-over for the tournament, earning his second straight individual championship. Both years, his brother Riley Morris has been runner-up.

Socorro senior Tivonne Anaya held her day-one lead, finishing 38-over — the second straight individual title for the Warriors.

“I feel like I played way better than yesterday,” Anaya said. “My chipping and putting helped me the best.”

Two strokes separated the Morris brothers last year, and it took a clutch putt on the 18th hole to secure Logan Morris’ title defense.

“Stay calm, keep the nerves at a low even though they were at a high,” he said about the winning putt. “It was difficult, but I ended up making it and it felt really good.”

He added about his brother, “He can win next year since I won’t be here, so that would be cool.”

Riley Morris finshed at a bittersweet 11-over, but kept pace with his brother after a stronger second day.

He added about taking over the reins, “It will be a lot easier to win next year.”

Mesilla Valley’s coach Chad Morris said watching his sons compete was “nerve-racking.” He was impressed with his whole group, though.

“They work every day. They always want to beat the guy next to them, so there’s that competitive drive between each one, almost like a brotherly love … literally and figuratively,” he said.

Mesilla Valley shot 633 over 36 holes and two days to earn its second straight crown and third overall. All five SunBlazers finished in the top 10. Junior Aydan Muro was third, freshman Beau Barker tied for fifth, and freshman Tanner Gentry finished eighth.

Two eighth-graders left their marks on the boys side. Dexter’s Rigo Regalado came in fourth and Socorro’s Isaiah Silva tied for fifth. Silva’s play helped the Warriors claim second at 710, besting Clovis Christian by two strokes.

On the girls side, Socorro earned their third straight championship, 22nd overall, at 795. Texico came in second at 883 and St. Michael’s finished third at 925.

“It always feels good to have a win,” Warriors coach Kristen Griego said. “We obviously could have played better, but a win is a win and I’m proud of their performance for sure.”

Hot Springs senior Logan Woods came in second and Santa Fe Prep junior Jazmin Leardsakulphasuk finished third. Socorro sophomore Ariana Crespin and Texico junior Liz Elam rounded out the top five.

All five Socorro golfers landed in the top 10. Freshman Natasha Apodaca finished sixth, senior Ally Martinez eighth and senior Alex Crespin ninth.

Both the Mesilla Valley boys and Socorro girls have core members returning next year and even more talent developing through youth programs.

“We’ve got a few coming up from junior programs,” Griego said of the new core. “But it’s still tough to lose these three girls. They’ve been a consistent part of our program and have really been a part of that success.”

Chad Morris said he anticipates “more of the same” success next season.

“We got four of them returning next year, and we should have a couple more boys back home that are getting better and better as we go.”

