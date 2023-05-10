4A golf: Deming player fires brilliant 67 to boys title; Belen’s Salome, Academy’s team take girls trophies

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

SANTA ANA PUEBLO — Take a step back to Monday afternoon. Deming’s Vari Mariscal had just fired a one-over-par 73 in fair conditions at Santa Ana Golf Club. Tied for fourth, he was only two strokes out of the lead held by fellow Wildcat Tyler Jackson.

A fine round — if maybe not the best finish.

What the results didn’t easily show was that Mariscal was five-under through 13 holes on Monday, with double bogeys on No. 14 and No. 15. A triple on No. 17. A merciful birdie on No. 18, hardly taking the poor taste of the final five holes out of his mouth.

“Didn’t play good on the back,” Mariscal said, shaking his head like he was all too familiar with the feeling.

Which made sense. By his own admission, Mariscal had struggled to finish all season, six runner-up finishes — typically losing by just one stroke — hounding Deming’s best player whenever he teed it up.

“It was hard to enjoy the round when I was playing really good,” he confessed, “and still losing by one or two.”

As for Tuesday?

“Today,” Deming golf coach James Williams paused, “was redemption for him.”

Up on the links at Santa Ana, Mariscal had one of those rounds that steadily gathers a crowd and keeps them until the end. The senior from Deming capped off his prep career with a blistering five-under 67 for a two-round final 140 to beat out Belen’s Grady Cox (69, 141) by a stroke, with Kirtland Central’s Skyler Woods (68, 141), Silver’s Jacob Alcdorta (69, 143) and Deming’s Jacson (74, 145) rounding out the top five.

In other words: a perfect finish.

“Sixty-seven, I mean, it’s not my best score ever,” Mariscal said. “But it was — I don’t know how to make it make sense — it was the best round ever.”

Further, Mariscal gave Deming (587) more than enough breathing room to safely claim their second-straight boys team state title after winning the 5A tournament in 2022, while St. Pius (606) and Kirtland Central (615) finished second and third, respectively.

“I think we were the best team in New Mexico last year and this year,” Williams said. “So for us to finish like that, it was pretty awesome.”

Mariscal’s round began inauspiciously enough. Par after going off for the day on No. 10. Birdie on No. 11. Good start, but it’s all about how you finish, right?

Then Mariscal hit pure a six-iron off the tee at the par-3 No. 12, onto a “weird,” tight green with maybe only eight feet of leeway on each side. He knew he hit it good enough. He heard the ball hit the pin.

But it was the small crowd around the green that let Mariscal know: he aced it.

“It was awesome,” he said with a smile.

Mariscal went on to take the lead and never relinquish it, four consecutive birdies on the back nine and only one bogey on his final hole to seal that perfect, long-awaited finish. Sharing it via FaceTime with his father, CJ Morris, who has Stage 4 head and neck cancer, only made it sweater.

“It was just really cool to see how happy he was and how happy my mom was,” he said. “It means a lot for me. A lot.”

GIRLS: At this point, maybe Rylee Salome doesn’t need to be nervous. After all, Belen’s star sophomore was one of two 4A girls to finish in the red on Tuesday with a three-under 69 and the only one to finish the tournament under-par overall with a 140.

But some nerves you just don’t shake — just like that first tee shot.

“It’s kind of nerve-wracking, everybody standing around. But I hit a good tee shot luckily,” she laughed.

Salome also played a huge role in an especialy tight girls team final, with Albuquerque Academy (683) finishing on top, St. Pius (691) closing in second and Salome’s Eagles (692) missing out by a stroke.

“It feels so good,” Academy’s Anya Parasher said of the team title. “I feel like up to this point, we’ve been just so close with (St. Pius) and so close with the other teams.”

4A golf final results