Spring finals week: What to watch

Between Wednesday and Saturday, the final three sports to finish their high school seasons – baseball, softball and track and field – will unfold around the metro area.

A primer for the next four, frantic days:

NEW LOOK: The state baseball tournament will have more games at a single, central location than perhaps ever before.

The Jennifer Riordan Spark Kindness Sports Complex – located immediately west of Nusenda Community Stadium – is hosting 16 games on Thursday (2A-5A quarterfinals), 10 more games Friday (semifinals in all five classes) and three title games on Saturday.

Fans will be afforded a chance to watch an abundance of playoff games in all classes. That’s extremely rare in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, which are quite often spread out over many locations. Santa Ana Star Field is hosting the 4A and 5A finals on Saturday; the other three are at the Riordan Complex.

A word of advice: Either bring your own chair, or wear a comfortable pair of shoes. Other than Field 1, where the 5A games are, seating is not expansive at the Riordan Complex.

REPEAT? Undefeated Centennial and defending state champion Carlsbad are the top two seeds in Class 5A state softball.

With due respect to their pursuers, including the 3 seed, La Cueva, it is likely going to require something special for anyone to interfere with a repeat matchup of the Hawks and Cavegirls on Saturday in the championship game.

WATCH THE CLOCK: Santa Fe High sophomore Bryce Melton raised some eyebrows last week when he went 10.49 seconds in the 100-meter dash at his district track meet.

This is pertinent because the overall state record – state records can only be established at the state meet – is 10.50 seconds, shared by Bobby Newcombe and Jordan Byrd. The 100-meter final is Saturday at the UNM Track and Field Complex.

BET THE RANCH? This is probably the best Rio Rancho High baseball team since its last state championship squad (2013), and the Rams (22-2-2), seeded No. 1, are certainly favored this week to win 5A. But No. 2 seed La Cueva is the hottest team starting Week 2, with 13 wins in a row.

HIT THE SAND: La Cueva freshman Tanner Montaño last weekend soared 23 feet, 9¼ inches in the long jump at district, a school record.

And suddenly, the notion that somebody might finally be ready to challenge New Mexico’s longest-standing overall state record doesn’t seem so farfetched. Highland’s David Powdrell (24-3¼ in 1970) has held the overall mark for over five decades, and he is the only person in any class to ever surpass 24 feet at the state meet.

4A BASEBALL: Grants has never before won a state baseball championship, but the Pirates are the No. 1 seed this week. And they’ll have three excellent teams from the metro area – No. 2 St. Pius, the defending champion, plus No. 3 Valley and No. 4 Belen, among others – on their tails.

20 AND COUNTING: Cibola’s Jalyn Montes has at least two more games to extend her current state record of 20 home runs in a single softball season. The Cougars start Week 2 against Carlsbad on Thursday.

Zantelle Rodriguez of Centennial is not far behind with 17.

SPEAKING OF CENTENNIAL: The metro area gets its first up-close look this season at what many people believe is the state’s best baseball player, Steven Milam of the Hawks.

Centennial plays Carlsbad in the 5A quarterfinals at 10 a.m. Thursday. The 5-foot-8 shortstop and LSU signee has already drawn interest from a few major league teams and is considered one of the best prospects in the country and a surefire draftee this summer. He’s hitting .615 with seven home runs and 47 RBIs.

CLEVELAND’S TRUE DYNASTY: Football is not there yet, but is close. Boys track and field is already there.

Cleveland has won every big-school state track and field meet since 2016 and looks to extend that streak starting Friday at UNM.

HOWEVER … : If you are seeking out the most dominant track and field team in relation to its peers this weekend – actually, they are the best team in New Mexico, period – look no further than the Los Alamos girls. The Hilltoppers are as close to a sure thing as there is this week; it’s only a matter of how many points they win by.