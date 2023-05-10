United sees ‘great opportunity’ vs. Austin FC

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

It’s no exaggeration to say New Mexico United is a long shot to win Wednesday night’s U.S. Open Cup matchup at Austin FC.

After all, Austin advanced to the MLS Western Conference Final a year ago and is one of four MLS teams that earned byes to the Open Cup round of 32. The hosts also figure to be highly motivated playing at friendly Q2 Stadium and looking to shake off a slow start (2-4-4) to this MLS season.

New Mexico, meanwhile, is one of eight USL Championship clubs to advance to round four and needed a late go-ahead goal by Josh Dolling to slip by Phoenix Rising in the previous round.

But playing the long shot has its upside. United has everything to gain and little to lose.

“These Open Cup games are great opportunities,” NMU coach Zach Prince said. “Austin is going to be a tough one but our guys just have to be the best version of ourselves. That’s what we need from each player to have a chance to win.”

Here are five things to consider about Wednesday’s match.

⋄ DONE THIS BEFORE: Prince and some of United’s longer-tenured players are well aware that Open Cup long shots do come in occasionally. NMU advanced to the tournament quarterfinals in 2019, defeating MLS foes Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas along the way. United is 5-2-2 overall in Open Cup play.

“The 2019 Cup was such a wild ride,” said Prince, an NMU assistant at the time. “I want to recreate that for this group and I think we have an opportunity to do that.”

Austin FC, which made its MLS debut in 2021, lost its only previous Open Cup match, 2-1 to USLC San Antonio FC last season.

⋄ SIDELINE PERSPECTIVE: Troy Lesesne, United’s coach from 2019-21, was named head coach of the MLS New York Red Bulls for the rest of the 2023 season on Monday. Lesesne’s first match was a 1-0 U.S. Open Cup win over D.C. United on Tuesday – one day after his hiring.

“I talk to Troy all the time and I know jumping right into things is the way he wants it,” Prince said. “I’ve learned so much from him. He deserves this opportunity.”

⋄ PERSPECTIVE PART 2: Wednesday’s match pits Prince against Austin FC coach Josh Wolff, who won three Open Cup titles as a player after starring collegiately at South Carolina – Prince’s home turf.

“He was by far my favorite player growing up,” Prince said of Wolff. “He’s an incredible coach, too. I’m so excited to coach against him.”

⋄ AUSPICIOUS DEBUT: Prince was delighted to see NMU academy products Alex Waggoner and Andres Robles contribute to Saturday’s dramatic comeback in a 2-2 draw at Rio Grande Valley. It was Robles’ first appearance in a USLC match, and his well-placed serve set up United’s equalizing goal.

“Andres was really calm and composed,” Prince said, “and for him to hit an incredible ball like that was a great moment for all of us.”

⋄ NO TIME TO REST: United returns home Saturday for its lone home match in May, hosting Monterey Bay FC. MBFC, which handed NMU a 4-2 defeat on April ?, Monterey Bay hosts MLS foe LAFC in U.S. Open Cup play on Wednesday.

Wednesday

Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup: New Mexico United at Austin FC, 7 p.m., bleacherreport.com (streaming), no radio