 United vs. Austin FC: Players To Watch and what's noteworthy - Albuquerque Journal

United vs. Austin FC: Players To Watch and what’s noteworthy

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

U.S. OPEN CUP: New Mexico United at Austin FC, Wednesday, 7 p.m., bleacherreport.com (streaming), no radio

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New Mexico (2-3-2 USLC): United comes into the U.S. Open Cup fourth-rounder with some momentum, having gone 2-0-1 in its last three competitions. That includes a wild stoppage-time comeback to earn a 2-2

Sergio Rivas is a player for the 2023 New Mexico United soccer team. (Courtesy of NM United)

draw Saturday at Rio Grande Valley FC, a match in which NMU did not play particularly well overall. Still, United’s attack has shown signs of improvement recently with midfielder Sergio Rivas playing a key role. Rivas scored goals in back-to-back matches against RGV and Orange County and has been in the middle of numerous dangerous opportunities. New Mexico also has gotten key contributions up front from Greg Hurst, Josh Dolling and Alex Waggoner in recent matches. The latter played a role in both NMU goals Saturday, creating a rebound opportunity for Harry Swartz on the first and drawing the defense away to create room for Rivas on the second.

Austin (2-4-4 MLS): After a stellar 2022 season, Austin FC has endured a rough start in the 2023. Last season’s MLS Western Conference semifinalists have gone 0-3-4 in their last seven matches and are currently missing some key players. That includes star midfielder Sebastian Driussi, who is out with a lower body injury. Driussi scored 22 goals in 2022 and was runner-up in the MLS MVP voting. He leads the club with 28 shots this season but has scored just two goals. Even so, Austin FC has plenty of talent on its roster. Defender Jon Gallagher has a team-best four goals, an assist and 12 shots to his credit. Midfielder Emiliano Rigoni (19 shots, one goal, one assist) also is a consistant scoring threat. Similar to United, Austin FC rallied late to earn a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers last Saturday. Will Bruin’s stoppage-time goal evened the score.

NOTEWORTHY: Wednesday’s match will be United’s first against Austin FC but not its first in Austin, Texas. NMU visited former USL Championship side Austin Bold FC four times, going 1-2-1. Most memorable perhaps was a season-opening 1-0 defeat on March 7, 2020 — just prior to the season being delayed four months due to COVID-19. With Austin FC’s MLS debut in 2021, Austin Bold announced plans to move to Dallas-Fort Worth. The club is awaiting construction of a new stadium and is not active this season.

 

