State 5A Golf Tournament By Eddie Moore / North Chief Photographer Tuesday, May 9th, 2023 at 10:59PM Jake Yrene, for La Cueva, chips onto the green at the 13 hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jake Yrene, right, for La Cueva, putts on the 13th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He along with Matthew Ahlgrim, left, and Landen Lovato, center, for Cibola High School, are competing in the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Alex Armendariz, from Centennial High School in Las Cruces, tees off on the 9th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Alex Armendariz, from Centennial High School in Las Cruces, almost chips this shot in on the 9th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She parred the hole. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Annie Yost, from Piedra Vista High School, putts on the 8th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Annie Yost, from Piedra Vista High School, putts on the 8th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Falyn Lackey, from Hobbs, tees off on the 9th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Sarah Grenemyer, from La Cueva High School, putts on the 8th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Falyn Lackey, from Hobbs, putts on the 8th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Landen Lovato tees off at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Matthew Ahlgrim tees off at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Alfie Mellor, from Volcano Vista, putts at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Gabriel Knowshisgun, from Cibola Hight School, tees off on the number 10 hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Joseph Garcia, from La Crueva, tees off on the number 10 hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the boys 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Annie Yost, from Piedra Vista High School, tees off on the 9th hole at Twin Warriors Golf course in Santa Ana Pueblo, Tuesday, May 9, 2023. This is during the girls 5A state tournament going on at the resort golf course. State 5A Golf Tournament 