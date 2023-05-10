Amid revenue bonanza, environmental groups sue state for failing to curb oil and gas pollution

SANTA FE — In recent years, surging New Mexico oil and natural gas production has fueled an unprecedented state revenue gusher.

But a coalition of environmental groups and state residents who live near drilling operations filed a lawsuit Wednesday, arguing the revenue bonanza has come at a high cost.

Specifically, the lawsuit filed in state district court in Santa Fe argues Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has failed to meet its constitutional duty to protect the state’s air, water and other natural resources.

Among other things, it seeks an order halting new oil and gas drilling permits in New Mexico until the state fulfills its duties — a move that would likely carry significant budget implications.

Gail Evans, one of the lead attorneys involved in the lawsuit, compared the effort to a court challenge targeting New Mexico’s public education system that led to a landmark 2018 ruling.

That ruling found the state was not meeting its constitutional requirement to provide a sufficient education to all students, particularly Native Americans and English-language learners.

“I think we have a lot of very strong evidence, just like we had in the education lawsuit, that the state is not meeting its duty,” Evans told the Journal.

She also said plaintiffs in the case are prepared for a lengthy court battle if necessary.

The lawsuit filed by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity and the Santa Fe-based Wild Earth Guardians, along with several other groups and 10 individual plaintiffs, focuses on a provision in the state Constitution approved in 1971.

That provision, called the Pollution Control Clause, declares the protection of the state’s environment to be of “fundamental importance to the public interest, health, safety and the general welfare.”

It also stipulates the Legislature should create a legal framework for controlling pollution levels.

Since being enacted, the constitutional provision has not been either challenged or enforced, Evans said.

As for the budget ramifications, Evans said the state’s oil-fueled revenue windfall that has helped boost state spending to an all-time high of $9 billion for the upcoming budget year has not led to significant increases in emission controls.

“With that explosion of money has come an explosion of pollution,” she said. “A very high price is being paid for that money.”

While the Lujan Grisham administration has enacted some emission restrictions in recent years, including new rules governing methane emissions, she said state oversight agencies have been underfunded and largely unable to effectively enforce those rules.

In all, New Mexico currently gets about 40% of its indirect revenue from taxes and royalties levied on the oil and gas industries.

The amount of revenue has surged in recent years as New Mexico has passed North Dakota to become the nation’s second-highest oil producing state — behind only Texas.

A total of $10.8 billion in state and local revenue was generated by the oil and gas industries in the 2022 budget year, according to the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, with much of that money flowing into several state permanent funds.