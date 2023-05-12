Talk of the Town: Edgewood recall, FEMA flood zones, Hobbs mom and free speech

Edgewood needs a special election

THE SMALL East Mountain town of Edgewood is currently bitterly divided over Ordinance 2023-002, which was recently approved by Edgewood’s Town Commission.

On April 25 the commission voted 4-1 to pass an ordinance restricting the distribution and receiving of medications used for abortion, as well as the operation of abortion clinics within town boundaries. There are no abortion clinics in Edgewood.

There are two versions of Ordinance 2023-002, the more recent version claiming the Comstock Act of 1873 supersedes New Mexico House Bill 7, also known as the Reproductive Care and Gender Affirming Health Care Act. HB 7 was signed into law by our the governor in March.

The Edgewood ordinance was derived from templates drafted by Texas attorneys Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the activist group Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, and his partner Jonathan Mitchell, for other towns in New Mexico such as Hobbs, Clovis and Eunice.

The town of Edgewood is under a commission/manager form of government that allows citizens to petition for a special election/referendum to bring an ordinance adoption up to a vote by local registered voters. Petition signature forms are currently being circulated. If you are an Edgewood resident you may access the petition and instructions to mail it back at this link: wecall4arecall.com/. The deadline for returning the petition signatures by mail is May 19.

We wish to put this vote to the citizens of Edgewood. To that end, we must collect enough signatures to call for a special election on the ordinance.

Please download, sign and mail back the signature page to join us in our effort to make voters’ vices heard.

Russell Wilson and C. Young, Edgewood

FEMA really fails in ‘flood zones,’ too

I WAS not surprised to read the April 30 editorial about the ineptitude of FEMA, but not for the reasons stated. Yes, this monolith of governmental bureaucracy has missed the mark in keeping its promises to provide prompt relief for disaster victims ever since Katrina. But what really gets my ire is it cavalierly collects flood insurance without effectively using what I call my “non-deductible donation” to help others in a timely manner. I lived for 20 years in the 100-year flood plain of our desert without paying flood insurance. Then, on August 19, 2010, a new FIRM (Flood Insurance Rate Map) was drawn up for Valencia County. It put us in a flood zone. I made an appointment to speak with a county official to help me understand the logic in the sudden change. He showed me the new map and said, “They might as well have taken a red crayola and scribbled a random line down your street, Ma’am. ” He was right. Every other house on my street was in the newly designated “special flood zone area.” The coverage was to help FEMA get out of an estimated $24 billion in debt, another source revealed. We in N.M. aren’t the only ones hit.

In Pennsylvania some 520,000 residences were placed into flood zones from 2005-2011. We do have irrigation ditches in our county, but even if they did overflow, we wouldn’t be covered because of FEMA’s definition of a “natural disaster.” What’s really crazy is Floridians are just now, as of April 1, being required to have coverage. Thank you Albuquerque Journal for highlighting the Red-Tape Rage which this agency provokes.

A conclusory note: We were able to cut the FEMA cord by finding a wonderful insurance representative with Lloyd’s of London.

Peggy McLoughlin, Bosque Farms

Don’t blame U.S. for destabilizing world

GREGORY CORNING’S assertion in the April 30 Sunday Journal that “It is our country, the United States of America, who is destabilizing global relations” needs somewhat of a reality check. Possibly he is unaware it is not the United States that has invaded Ukraine, nor is it the United States that lays claims to the ocean south past the Philippines, Vietnam, almost down to Malaysia as well as claiming Taiwan as its territory — equivalent, perhaps, to the United States claiming Cuba. Neither is it the United States that is ruled by a chubby little dictator who is more interested in developing nuclear weapons than feeding the people of the country, nor is it the United States that is ruled by a group of religious fanatics that export terrorism in the Middle East and are developing nuclear weapons.

If he wishes “to step in and put a stop to this renewed arms race” perhaps he should gather a group of “regular American citizens” and travel to Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang and Tehran to try to convince them to end their aggressive enterprises.

Charles Kooshian, Los Alamos

Sentence will ruin a young mother’s life

DOES ANYONE else feel outrage at the sentencing of this young woman to 18 years in jail for placing her newborn in trash bin — oh the judge felt sorry for her and only sentenced her to 16 years. We have essentially ruined this young woman’s life. Before you get all huffed up, yes she was wrong. But this is a societal issue and not an individual issue. So many things wrong with this story:

1) Where was her family support? 2) Where was the father of the baby and why isn’t he in jail with her? 3) Where were her health care workers? 4) If she didn’t know she was pregnant, why? Didn’t she get a class in health in eighth grade? 5 Did no one ever talk with her about birth control or condoms? 5) What about her options for an abortion? 6) Where were her family members or father of baby when she was alone and in pain and bleeding and giving birth? No woman should have to labor and deliver alone. 7) Where were the mental health workers for the full nine months before the birth, for that matter the last 18 years? 8) Where was her defense attorney that only suggested she had mental health issues?

There is more, so much more, but finally after the fact the solution is to put safe boxes in all counties to place unwanted babies. Does a safe box make all of you judgemental hypocrites feel better?

Society has essentially ruined this woman’s life, she’ll be over 30 when she gets out of prison. Isn’t it time to stop blaming the woman and put measures in place to educate and support them? Finally isn’t it time for men to take 50% of the responsibility for pregnancy?

Jeanette Cook, Albuquerque

Are college sports in NM mob violence?

THE MAY 7 Journal editorial regarding problems in college sports programs at N.M. educational institutions does a good job of summarizing the recent history.

The history includes brawls, a shootout resulting in death, concealment of evidence, sexual assault, multiple investigations, lack of cooperation with investigators, lawsuits, retaliation. It sounds like organized crime. Players, staff, and coaches were all involved. Rather than serious consequences, contract extensions and pay raises followed. Fans also jump into the fray with physical assault, property destruction, even death threats. Statements such as “I hate them” and “kill them” are heard at athletic events. It appears sports are sometimes little more than mob violence. George Orwell said “serious sport…is war without shooting.”

Our culture seems to consider sports more important than learning. Some college coaches are paid millions of dollars a year. How can you put students first if you put teachers last?

There is plenty of evidence that competition is not the healthy activity (it’s) touted to be. Rather, cooperation is of more benefit. There was an episode of Peacetalks Radio recently on KUNM on the topic of competition. According to Alfie Kohn, research shows moral judgements become less sophisticated in a competitive context. Competition actually retards ethical development. He discusses several myths: competition motivates us to do our best, is the best way to have a good time and builds character. Those are myths.

Competition, “us versus them,” seems to be ingrained in our society worldwide. It would be a better world in which cooperation is the norm not competition. …

David Robertson, Albuquerque

Anti-free speech slope a landslide

THE (CHARGING) of four Americans (for) weaponized free speech should get everyone furious and active.

The slippery slope is becoming a landslide, where speaking out against government will be severely punished, a step up from just being silenced. It’s nothing new, but it’s escalating. It’s not just federal government, but states, counties, cities, school boards. It will never stop unless it is stopped by people all acting together….

The First Amendment protects free speech so one should be able to criticize the proxy war and support peace without being a Putin apologist or worse. Apparently speaking for peace and inequality and racism and the climate crisis are more dangerous than the violent rhetoric and lies of Trump and Fox News, who are given media time, not jail time.

What it is time for right now is for people to rise up and use their fast-disappearing freedoms to speak loudly and in unison about this travesty of democracy. They can’t easily arrest millions acting together, but they can separately or in small groups until we are all silenced. …

Jean Nichols, Llano