 Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get more nervous - Albuquerque Journal

Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get more nervous

By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Another seemingly listless week on Wall Street came to a quiet close on Wall Street Friday, but big worries continue to roil under the surface.

The S&P 500 dipped 6.54 points, or 0.2%, to 4,124.08 to cap a sixth straight week where it moved by less than 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 8.89, or less than 0.1%, to 33,300.62, while the Nasdaq composite lost 43.76, or 0.4%, to 12,284.74.

Despite the seemingly placid moves for the overall market, big swings have swirled underneath the surface amid worries about a possible recession, high inflation and the U.S. government inching toward what could be a catastrophic default on its debt.

It’s not just Wall Street that’s concerned. Sentiment among U.S. consumers is tumbling, according to a preliminary survey by the University of Michigan. That’s a worry because strong spending by consumers has been one of the main forces preventing a recession as the economy slows.

Joanne Hsu, director of the Surveys of Consumers, pointed to the looming June 1 deadline when the U.S. government could run out of cash to pay its bills unless Congress allows it to borrow more.

“If policymakers fail to resolve the debt ceiling crisis, these dismal views over the economy will exacerbate the dire economic consequences of default,” she said in a statement.

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders postponed a meeting set for Friday on the debt limit crisis to next week. The delay was billed as a sign of positive exchanges, and staff-level talks are expected to continue through the weekend.

One area under heavy pressure this week looking to stabilize was PacWest Bancorp’s stock. It’s been under heavy scrutiny as Wall Street hunts for the next possible U.S. bank to fail following three high-profile collapses since March.

PacWest fell 3% after flipping from a gain in the morning. A day earlier, it slid sharply after disclosing a flight of deposits from the prior week. Its stock lost 21% this past week.

Banks have been bending under the weight of much higher interest rates, which have caused some customers to pull deposits in search of higher yields while also dragging down prices for the investments that the banks hold.

Rates are so high because the Federal Reserve has been hiking them at a furious pace in order to drive down inflation. Reports this week suggested inflation is continuing to moderate from its peak last year, though it remains way too high for the comfort of households and regulators.

The hope on Wall Street is that easing inflation may convince the Fed to hold off on raising rates again at its next meeting in June. That would offer some breathing room to both the economy, which has slowed under the weight of higher rates, and to financial markets, where prices began falling long ago.

One potential wild card arrived in Friday’s report on consumer sentiment. It suggested U.S. households are girding for 3.2% inflation over the long run. That’s higher than last month’s reading of 3% and the highest level since 2011.

One worry at the Fed is that if expectations for high inflation become entrenched, it could change behaviors by shoppers and others across the economy that only worsens inflation.

Treasury yields rose in the bond market following the consumer-sentiment report. The yield on the 10-year Treasury erased an earlier dip and climbed to 3.47% from 3.39% late Thursday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 3.99% from 3.90%.

News Corp. rose 8.5% after it reported a milder drop in profit and revenue for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

That’s been the trend this earnings reporting season. Reports have been better than feared but still weaker than a year earlier. Companies in the S&P 500 are on track to report a second straight quarter of drops in earnings per share, something that’s called an “earnings recession.”

First Solar soared 26.5% after announcing it’s purchasing Evolar AB, a European company, to accelerate its development of high efficiency tandem devices and other technologies.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Gen Digital, which fell 5.5% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected.

Several Big Tech stocks were also weak. They and other high-growth stocks are seen as some of the hardest hit by high interest rates. Amazon fell 1.7% and was the heaviest weight on the S&P 500.

___

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed.

Home » Business » Money » Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get more nervous

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Fed economist: New Mexico job growth is strong despite ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Job growth has certainly slowed. But ... "Job growth has certainly slowed. But if you look at what it slowed down to, either in the U.S. or here in New Mexico, ...
2
Stock market today: Wall Street slips as households get ...
Money
NEW YORK (AP) -- Another seemingly ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Another seemingly listless week on Wall Street came to a quiet close on Wall Street Friday, but big worries continue ...
3
New Mexico receives $900,000 in Intuit settlement
ABQnews Seeker
The state will disperse more than ... The state will disperse more than $900,000 to nearly 31,000 New Mexicans from the settlement with TurboTax owner Intuit Inc.
4
Stock market today: Stocks dip following inflation data, drops ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wall Street is slipping Thursday, weighed ... Wall Street is slipping Thursday, weighed down by a sharp drop for The Walt Disney Co. and flaring fears about the health of some ...
5
Stock market today: Asian shares mixed in choppy trading ...
Money
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares were mixed in choppy trading Thursday after a report showed evidence that inflation in the United States was cooling, ...
6
GOP says Biden family financial records a smoking gun. ...
Money
WASHINGTON (AP) -- Facing growing pressure ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- Facing growing pressure to show progress in their investigations, House Republicans on Wednesday detailed what they say are concerning new findings ...
7
Stock market today: Asia dips ahead of US inflation ...
Money
TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares declined ... TOKYO (AP) -- Asian shares declined in muted trading Wednesday as investors awaited an upcoming report on inflation in the United States, an important ...
8
Two food producers choose Santa Teresa to expand operations
ABQnews Seeker
Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New ... Louisiana Pepper Exchange, based in New Orleans, will join Oro LLC, a food processing company, in an expansion into Santa Teresa.
9
Feelings may not be data, but feelings matter
ABQnews Seeker
With another tax season winding down ... With another tax season winding down (not done for you extension people), I thought I'd share some data about tax filings. Well to be ...