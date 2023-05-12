Albuquerque police say deadly double shooting may have been self-defense

Police are investigating whether a gunfight that left a 17-year-old boy dead and another person injured Thursday night was a justifiable homicide.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said detectives are “working to determine” whether the man who was injured fatally shot Santiago Garcia in self-defense.

“The investigation is on-going,” he said.

Gallegos said officers responded to the shooting around 10 p.m. in the 1400 Dona Arcelia SW, near Coors and Sage. Police found Garcia and another man injured and Garcia died at the hospital.

“The second individual was injured by gunfire, and is currently in stable condition,” Gallegos said.