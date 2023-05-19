 Boba more than a 'Star Wars' character: 12 fun tea spots around town - Albuquerque Journal

Boba more than a ‘Star Wars’ character: 12 fun tea spots around town

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Boba tea is a popular Asian drink made by adding tapioca pearls mixed with brown sugar or honey — making a sweet, gooey delicious treat — in with black or green tea and adding milk.

There are also fruity boba drinks — made with fruit teas and fruit-flavored popping bobas — which make excellent refreshers for hot days.

Here’s a list of 12 boba spots around Albuquerque (none inspired by Boba Fett of the “Star Wars” universe; instead, inspiration comes from pirates and Japanese pop culture):

Nana’s Tea House

Nana’s Tea House is located at 6300 San Mateo Blvd. NE, Suite 4. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

The sweet smell of boba permeates the shop. Squishmallows in the shape of boba cups with happy faces smile at you from the shelves. There is a swing bench and comfortable sofas to sit on while you enjoy your tea.

LOCATION: 6300 San Mateo Blvd. NE Suite D4, 505-588-2921

HOURS: Closed Tuesday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

TeaSu Drinks & Desserts

A customer places an order at TeaSu Drinks & Desserts, 5010 Cutler Ave. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

Serves boba tea treats as well as Bingsu — Korean shaved ice that is milk-based. Play a board game from the shelf or one of the arcade games lining the front while you enjoy your sweet treats.

LOCATION:  5010 Cutler Ave. NE, 505-433-1351

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

The Sweet Cup Desserts Boba Coffee

A group of customers chat on the sofas upstairs at The Sweet Cup Desserts Boba Coffee, 3517 Wyoming Blvd. NE (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This vibrant place serves not only boba treats but also a decadent variety of cakes, pies, macaroons, ice cream and coffee. There is an upstairs seating area, excellent for bringing your laptop to get work done, and a sofa area perfect for enjoying free time with friends.

LOCATION: 3517 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 505-361-2610

HOURS: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Hi Boba

An employee takes an order to the pickup counter at Hi Boba, 5504 Menaul Blvd. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This brightly lit space is filled with the sweet scent of boba mixed with black tea. The large menu consists of a variety of milk teas, blended drinks and fruit teas. Customers can customize their drinks by changing the ice level, sweetness and add as many boba toppings as they’d like.

LOCATION: 5504 Menaul Blvd. NE, 505-884-1744

HOURS: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily

Starry Moon

The self-service cotton candy machine at Starry Moon, 8001 Wyoming Blvd. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This location is filled with soft plush toys from popular Japanese culture and characters from the Sanrio collection. A large mural of Totoro decorates the back wall. Perhaps the star of the show, though, is the self-service cotton candy kiosk. Customers can select their desired cotton candy shape — a flower or butterfly, for example — and the machine makes the decorative treat right in front of you.

LOCATIONS AND HOURS: 8001 Wyoming Blvd. NE, 505-507-7029, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily;

Uptown: 2241 Q St. NE #7d; 11 a.m. -9 p.m. daily

West Side: 10131 Coors Blvd. NW, Suite H02; 11 a.m.-8 pm Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday

Windmill Tea House

Staff at Windmill Tea House work to prepare drink orders at 11200 Montgomery Blvd. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This open space is dotted with large Squishmallows to cuddle and a shelf of games to play when you enjoy drinking your boba tea or munching a croffle — a mix between a croissant and a waffle — waffle outside flaky croissant inside. Key chain knickknacks and boba-shaped Squishmallows are available for purchase.

LOCATION: 11200 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-361-2569

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Monday; closed Tuesday

Kawaii Boba-Cafe

Purses, knickknacks, hats and shoes for sale line the shelves at Kawaii Boba-Cafe, 3200 La Orilla Road NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

Kawaii is Japanese for cute and this shop lives up to that name — adorable animal murals decorate the walls and cute faces accentuate the tip jar and trash can. The front counter is loaded with trinkets, purses and other accessories for sale. The shop sells a variety of boba drinks and has the option to build your own. The restaurant also offers large portioned ramen bowls, rice bowls and Bao options.

LOCATION: 3200 La Orilla Road NW,  505-508-0601

HOURS: Closed Monday; 11:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday

Ma’s Tea House

Customers play Nintendo Switch consoles and drink tea at Ma’s Tea House, 6510 Paradise Blvd. NW. (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This shop has a cozy atmosphere, perfect for curling up with a drink and a book on a rainy day. The menu has lots of options including slushies, shakes and fizzy drinks in addition to the milk and fruit teas.

LOCATION: 6510 Paradise Blvd. NW, 505-459-0402

HOURS: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Bing Tea

A Twisted Taro with boba from Bing Tea (Elizabeth Tucker/Albuquerque Journal)

This food truck keeps things fresh with a special boba flavor of the month. May’s flavor is piña colada. The truck’s menu leans more into the fruity side with a honey lavender lemonade and tropical sunrise, but does still have more traditional flavors such as an original Thai tea and traditional matcha latte.

LOCATION: Varies, check social media

HOURS: Varies, check social media

Pirate Tea

 

Pirate Tea at 7600 Jefferson St. NE. (Elizabeth Tucker/ Albuquerque Journal)

This pirate-themed location is fun for the whole family. The wall-sized photos of beaches and coves make it easy to imagine the salty sea breeze and hot sunshine on your back. The anime “One Piece” is a prominent feature with wanted posters of the characters plastered across the front counter. Each table has different games for visitors to play while sipping drinks or munching sweets. The drinks here also have pirate-themed titles such as Shiver Me Timbers for a classic milk tea, and Taste of Treasure Island, a plumb hibiscus tea with fresh fruit in the bottom.

LOCATION: 7600 Jefferson St. NE, 505-659-8573

HOURS: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily

Franchises

There are also several big-name boba brands around Albuquerque to try:

Kung Fu Tea

LOCATION: 5600 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-503-8450

HOURS: 12 p.m.-8 p.m. daily

Sharetea

LOCATION: 6125 Montgomery Blvd. NE, 505-639-5309

HOURS: 12 p.m.-8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 12 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Boba Tea Company

LOCATION:  Coronado Mall 6600 Menaul Blvd. NE, 505-830-2622; Cottonwood Mall 10000 Coors Blvd. NW, 505-890-3841; Nob Hill 3339 Central Ave. NE, 505-255-7825; Ventura Place 8850 Holly Ave. NE, 505-821-2622

HOURS: Coronado: 11 a.m.-8p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Cottonwood: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Nob Hill: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday; Ventura Place: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday; 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday

