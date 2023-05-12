UNM, NMSU unite for nursing and heath care education

As Nurses Week 2023 continues, it’s important to recognize the incredible contributions of nurses to the health care industry. These dedicated professionals work tirelessly to care for patients, improve outcomes and advance the field of nursing.

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing and the New Mexico State University School of Nursing would like to acknowledge all nurses, nursing students and retired nurses during Nurses Week, May 6-12. The very first Nurses Week was in 1994. Born from International Nurses Day – first established in 1974 – this weeklong celebration in May aims to highlight the difference nurses make in the health care industry. This year, the American Nurses Association themed Nurses Week as “Nurses Make a Difference.”

The University of New Mexico College of Nursing is dedicated to educating the next generation of nurses and advancing the science of nursing through innovative research. With state-of-the-art facilities and a world-class faculty, the College of Nursing is a leader in nursing education. The college offers a wide range of programs, from undergraduate degrees to doctoral programs, that prepare nurses to provide high-quality care in a variety of settings. In addition, the college’s research focuses on a variety of important topics, such as the impact of social determinants on health outcomes and the use of technology to improve patient care.

Similarly, the New Mexico State University School of Nursing is committed to preparing nurses who are equipped to meet the challenges of an ever-evolving health care system. The college offers a range of programs, from traditional BSN, MSN, and DNP degrees to online programs that are designed to meet the needs of working professionals.

The college’s faculty is engaged in research that addresses a range of critical issues, such as health care disparities and the use of simulation to enhance nursing education.

Both the UNM College of Nursing and NMSU School of Nursing are vital to the health care ecosystem in New Mexico and beyond. Their graduates go on to work in a variety of settings, from hospitals and clinics to community health centers and research facilities. They are prepared to provide the highest quality of care to patients and make meaningful contributions to the field of nursing.

As we celebrate Nurses Week 2023, let us take a moment to recognize the outstanding work of nurses and the institutions that prepare them. We encourage nurses to focus on their own health and well-being, not just during this week but throughout the year. We thank them for their contributions and their ability to make a difference through their outstanding care. We also look forward to seeing the many ways graduates from our nursing institutions will continue to make a difference in the years to come.