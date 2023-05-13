Happy Mother’s Day: Well-known New Mexicans share what makes Mom special

In recognition of Mother’s Day, the Journal asked several prominent New Mexicans to share a brief statement about what makes their mom special. Here are the responses:

Christian Nava

“What my mom means to me is love. When you truly sit down and consider everything a mom has done for you, you truly realize who is a true superhero. Without my mom, I would not be where I am today and i can really say that the reason I am who I am is because of my mom. That is because of the sacrifices she has made for me and i will forever be grateful. Home will always be wherever mom is and regardless of how far I am, I know mom will always be there for me.” — Christian Nava, New Mexico United midfielder and Albuquerque native.

Melanie Stansbury

“My mom taught me the value of grit, determination, and heart. From raising me to stand up for what you believe in to serving our communities — you inspire me every day. Love you so much, Mom!” — U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-New Mexico, representative for New Mexico’s first congressional district.

Javier Martinez

“My parents, Javier and Ana, came to New Mexico from Ciudad Juárez in search of a better future for me and my sister Viridiana. My mom instilled in us the value of hard work, selflessness and leading with compassion. She did everything in her power to make sure that my sister and I could get a good education and have the kinds of opportunities that she and my dad did not have. My motivation for a life in public service has been driven in large part by my mother’s determination, her tenacity, and her love. I understand the sacrifices working parents, particularly immigrant parents, make for their kids and I hope that the work we do in the legislature can make it easier for all families to build brighter futures for their kids. I am so grateful to my mom for everything she has done for our family and all she continues to do — like sending me off with plates of home-cooked food during the legislative session.” state Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Bernalillo, speaker of the house in New Mexico Legislature.

Tim Keller

“To all the mothers in our city, especially my mom (Jan), Liz, and Sidney, thank you for your unconditional love and support. We appreciate all you do for us and for our kids!” — Tim Keller, mayor of Albuquerque. ​

Chevel Shepherd

“My mom Julie is a wonderful woman. She’s one of the strongest people I know. She has gone through so much in her life and has always found ways to persevere and push forward. Her strength and heart are an inspiration to me and all of those around her. She has always been supportive of me throughout my music career, and I’m forever grateful for her. Not only is she a great human, but she’s a great mom. She’s not only celebrated on Mother’s Day, but every day.” — Chevel Shepherd, Farmington resident who won NBC’s “The Voice” in 2018.

Harold Medina

“Thank you to my mom who helped me be who I can today. It was a balance of love, motivation, accountability and opportunity.” — Harold Medina, chief of Albuquerque Police.

Brian Mendoza

“My mom has supported me in both my life and career in every way imaginable. There hasn’t been one time in my life that I’ve turned to her for something and she wasn’t there for me. I’ll never be able to thank her enough for everything that she does because I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her. Happy Mother’s Day mom!” — Brian Mendoza, World Boxing Council world interim super welterweight champion, New Mexico native and Cleveland High School graduate.