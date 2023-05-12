Fed economist: New Mexico job growth is strong despite lingering inflation

Inflation is moderating. The labor market remains tight. And job growth in New Mexico, in particular, remains strong.

That’s according to Nick Sly, a Denver branch executive and economist with the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Sly, who oversees economic trends in Northern New Mexico, gave an update on Wednesday to business leaders from across the city at Albuquerque Economic Forum.

Sly’s presentation comes as the country has seen slowed inflation in the reading of the Fed’s preferred index — the personal consumption expenditures price index — which shows annual inflation through March stood at 4.2%, down from 5.1% in the year through February.

He said the Fed’s target is for inflation to drop to 2%, the norm prior to the pandemic. He said the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes have been at attempt to lower inflation quickly before it becomes entrenched, and is a much harder issue to address.

The fight against inflation, however, has been backdropped by a strong labor market. Employers in the U.S. added more than 250,000 jobs last month. And in New Mexico, preliminary jobs numbers for March show 919,875 people are employed in the state — the highest number in more than a decade. New Mexico’s March unemployment rate is 3.5%.

While job growth exploded following the pandemic, it has started to slow.

“Job growth has certainly slowed. But if you look at what it slowed down to, either in the U.S. or here in New Mexico, job growth remains strong. … That happens when you get to an economy that has near full employment,” Sly said. “If you look at some parts of the Rocky Mountain region, they’re actually pretty sensitive to technology employment. New Mexico (is) not quite as sensitive.”

Recent tech layoffs have led to more unemployment claims in the region, including in New Mexico. According to a labor market report by Sly and other Fed economists, unemployment claims for technology workers in New Mexico grew 17% since December. And in Colorado, technology unemployment claims rose by 35%.

But some factors in inflation from two years ago are starting to moderate, Sly said. That includes rising wages and non-labor costs, both tied to the supply chain issues created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Core inflation — which strips out volatile fuel and food — hasn’t eased as much, however. That may give way to future rate increases by the Fed in the coming months.

“If you look over the last couple of months, generally those non-labor costs … have actually started to cool and are now relatively flat in terms of their growth,” Sly said. “I think there’s still work to be done and (that’s) why the committee has remained committed to saying, interest rates need to remain in a restrictive stance until you start to see some further progress there.”