Little House Auction fundraiser to benefit the OffCenter Community Arts Project

OffCenter Community Arts Project corrals a selection of tiny houses topped by foxes and human heads.

The annual auction slated for Sunday, May 19, at Fusion, is a fundraiser featuring artwork created by more than 200 local artists.

Many artists paint, collage and decorate on the wooden house blanks the center provides, but past events have also included ceramic houses, paper houses and mixed-media versions.

The exhibit also includes paintings and 2D work by several artists represented by Lapis Room Gallery. The gallery and participating 2D artists are contributing 20% of exhibit sales to benefit OffCenter. These artists include Rachel Popowcer, Abdiel Beltrán, Thomas Christopher Haag and Reyes Padilla.

All of the proceeds from the 200 unique little house artworks displayed will benefit OffCenter.

OffCenter’s mission is to enhance the lives of people in our community by providing a safe and supportive environment for art-making and social interaction.

OffCenter’s studio space has a wide variety of tools and materials, free and available for use. They carry art making supplies for painting, drawing, collage, 3D assemblage and sculpture, jewelry making and fiber arts. The studio also has sewing machines and fabric. The print studio is equipped for screen printing and block printing.