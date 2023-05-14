String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season

Kim Fredenburgh and the Altura Ensemble will close the Placitas Artists Series with one of the most popular and beloved compositions by Franz Schubert – String Quintet in C Major (“Double Cello Quintet”) Op. 163 D. 956.

The concert is slated for Sunday, May 21, at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and via livestreaming. A public visual arts reception begins at 2 p.m.

Fredenburgh heads up the Altura Ensemble, which includes New Mexico Philharmonic Concertmaster Cármelo de los Santos, violin; Laura Chang, violin and cello; Felix Fan, cello; and Amy Huzjak, cello.

The ensemble will open with works by Béla Bartók, Jessie Montgomery and Shiuan Chang, featuring the musicians in various combinations – duos for violas, a duo for violin and cello, and a solo cello work.

Schubert’s monumental quintet, most known for its dramatic and virtuosic cello parts which demand the highest caliber of players, will fill the entire second half of the program.

Artists displaying their work include Carol Allen, jewelry, as well a number of plein air artists – Carol Ordogne, Laverne Bohlin, Ann Blankenship, Connie Falk, Colleen Gregoire, Lisa Avila and Catherine Alleva – whose art will be on view throughout the month. The show is open to the public during church gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by appointment. All artwork on display is available for purchase and benefits the Placitas Artists Series.

Concert tickets can be purchased at placitasarts.org, where the concert program, musician bios and more will be available. K-12 students accompanied by an adult ticket holder can attend free.

The Placitas Artists Series projects are made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.