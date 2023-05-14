 String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season - Albuquerque Journal

String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Fredenburgh
Violist Kim Fredenburgh is set to perform as part of the Placitas Artists Series. (Courtesy of the Placitas Artists Series)

Kim Fredenburgh and the Altura Ensemble will close the Placitas Artists Series with one of the most popular and beloved compositions by Franz Schubert – String Quintet in C Major (“Double Cello Quintet”) Op. 163 D. 956.

The concert is slated for Sunday, May 21, at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and via livestreaming. A public visual arts reception begins at 2 p.m.

Fredenburgh heads up the Altura Ensemble, which includes New Mexico Philharmonic Concertmaster Cármelo de los Santos, violin; Laura Chang, violin and cello; Felix Fan, cello; and Amy Huzjak, cello.

The ensemble will open with works by Béla Bartók, Jessie Montgomery and Shiuan Chang, featuring the musicians in various combinations – duos for violas, a duo for violin and cello, and a solo cello work.

Schubert’s monumental quintet, most known for its dramatic and virtuosic cello parts which demand the highest caliber of players, will fill the entire second half of the program.

Artists displaying their work include Carol Allen, jewelry, as well a number of plein air artists – Carol Ordogne, Laverne Bohlin, Ann Blankenship, Connie Falk, Colleen Gregoire, Lisa Avila and Catherine Alleva – whose art will be on view throughout the month. The show is open to the public during church gallery hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by appointment. All artwork on display is available for purchase and benefits the Placitas Artists Series.

Concert tickets can be purchased at placitasarts.org, where the concert program, musician bios and more will be available. K-12 students accompanied by an adult ticket holder can attend free.

The Placitas Artists Series projects are made possible in part by New Mexico Arts, a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Schubert Double Cello Quintet
Placitas Artists Series

WHEN: 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21

WHERE: Las Placitas Presbyterian Church, 7 Paseo De San Antonio Road, Placitas

HOW MUCH: $25 at placitasartistsseries.org/tickets.htm

Home » Entertainment » Arts » String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
51st annual Heritage Preservation Awards back for in-person ceremony
ABQnews Seeker
The Heritage Preservation Awards will recognize ... The Heritage Preservation Awards will recognize five winning organizations for 2023, as well as previous winners in-person, with those from 2021 and 2022 invited ...
2
Rose of Sharon, oak trees may compete for water
ABQnews Seeker
I would not recommend applying any ... I would not recommend applying any sort of herbicide on the rose of Sharon, since it could too easily affect the oaks.
3
String quintet to close out Placitas Artists Series season
ABQnews Seeker
The concert is slated for Sunday, ... The concert is slated for Sunday, May 21, at Las Placitas Presbyterian Church and via livestreaming. A public visual arts reception begins at 2 ...
4
Award-winning author Colum McCann to open the Santa Fe ...
ABQnews Seeker
Winner of the 2009 National Book ... Winner of the 2009 National Book Award for Fiction, Irish American author Colum McCann is the opening speaker for the three-day Santa Fe International ...
5
Little House Auction fundraiser to benefit the OffCenter Community ...
ABQnews Seeker
The annual auction slated for Sunday, ... The annual auction slated for Sunday, May 19, at Fusion, is a fundraiser featuring artwork created by more than 200 local artists.
6
Placitas artist Roger Evans combines humor with social commentary
ABQnews Seeker
The 91-year-old Placitas artist Roger Evans, ... The 91-year-old Placitas artist Roger Evans, who combines building materials and illustration with humor and social commentary.
7
Documentary looks at the history and impact of acequias ...
ABQnews Seeker
“Acequias: The Legacy Lives On” will ... “Acequias: The Legacy Lives On” will get its New Mexico PBS premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 18, on channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast ...
8
Lawyer claims New Energy Economy defamed Avangrid
ABQnews Seeker
High-profile attorney demands retraction High-profile attorney demands retraction
9
'Brainpeople' explores the psychological nature of trauma
ABQnews Seeker
"Brainpeople" by José Rivera opens at ... "Brainpeople" by José Rivera opens at the Vortex Theatre on Thursday, May 18. The play runs through June 4.