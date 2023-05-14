 There were no ex parte communications; bring on the renewables - Albuquerque Journal

There were no ex parte communications; bring on the renewables

By Dennis Wallin / albuquerque attorney

I am a long-time practicing litigator/attorney and represent clients throughout New Mexico. I am compelled to weigh in on the false information being circulated as it pertains to Avangrid, PNM and the PRC.

The merger is necessary to help New Mexico transition in a cost-effective way to a carbon-free grid and the untapped New Mexico renewable potential. I’ve personally worked with Avangrid for over a decade on various issues for a variety of different clients related to alternative energy projects. I can say unequivocally they are attentive to the matters I have worked on with them and have always been reasonable in dealing with issues as they arise. I believe Avangrid is a stellar company, and we’d be lucky to have them in New Mexico.

The latest fallacy says Avangrid and Public Regulation Commission (PRC) attorneys participated in “ex parte” communications. I can tell you that in my dealings with the PRC it is standard practice to discuss issues with PRC attorneys. This is also not uncommon in the private practice of law and in my everyday dealings with other lawyers. This is done to resolve procedural issues or minor issues that don’t need to be decided by the ultimate trier of fact and law – in this case the PRC. There was nothing improper or out of the ordinary when the Avangrid attorneys reached out to the PRC attorneys to talk about settlement of the appeal currently at the Supreme Court. This is done all the time. Whenever legal parties are in settlement negotiations, they get accomplished by the attorneys talking to one another.

Ex parte communications are when one party has a contact with the decision maker – most times a judge – without the presence of the other part(ies) with the intent of influencing the decision maker. Since no communications were made to the decision makers, in this case the Supreme Court justices, and only to the PRC attorneys, that cannot be considered an ex parte communication. The communications are exactly what happens in every settlement in every proceeding in the United States. Additionally, my understanding from the documents filed and statements made (is) the Avangrid attorneys never spoke with the PRC commissioners.

The communications have been held out to be something nefarious and wrong. But that is not the case. This is often how lawsuits with governmental organizations get resolved.

It seems some in our society find no need to base their claims on facts and just throw out vicious and false statements to inflame the reader or audience. That is what I see in some of the articles and litigation that has been filed. It’s time to stop the negative and often non-factual rhetoric and move forward with taking New Mexico to what’s possible with renewable energy.

