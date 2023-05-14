 Avangrid team a proven clean-energy partner - Albuquerque Journal

Avangrid team a proven clean-energy partner

By Darrel Blair / albuquerque journeyman wireman

I am a licensed journeyman wireman with IBEW Local 611. I’ve been working as an IBEW electrical worker for 40 years. I, like most of the people I work with, am excited and encouraged by the Energy Transition Act – not only for the jobs and training opportunities, but for a resilient, dependable renewable energy future for our state.

One major piece that is necessary for New Mexico to accomplish its clean energy potential is the approval of the Avangrid/PNM merger.

I watch the news and am frankly shocked by the negative attacks on Avangrid by some of the so-called clean energy advocates. Yes, the very same folks who continue their misguided efforts to block or delay critical energy projects.

The Avangrid team has been doing business in the state for years and are global leaders in renewable energy. They have been fair and reliable community partners and have provided valuable opportunities to N.M.’s workforce. We need this proven company with the knowledge, the talent and frankly the resources to take New Mexico to where we should be in terms of renewable energy.

We as a state should be demanding the jobs, apprenticeships and internships Avangrid will deliver when the merger with PNM is finally approved – new jobs and training programs that will be built on N.M.’s existing and future human and talent infrastructure that are critical to our clean energy future.

I understand the merger is currently with the New Mexico Supreme Court. I hope the justices will seriously consider sending the case back to the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission for fair and unbiased consideration by the PRC so we can get to work building the clean power we all want and deserve.

It’s time to identify and consider why misguided groups are delaying and, in some cases, preventing renewable energy from reaching your porch light and start building safe, renewable energy facilities and transmission capacity in New Mexico.

