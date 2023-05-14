Talk of Town: PNM is dysfunctional, but Avangrid/Iberdrola is much worse

Company is a wolf in sheep’s clothing

ELECTED LEADERS revealed themselves to be puppets of corporate monsters in the last legislative session. Industry has bought our politicians and peddled misleading propaganda, pushing false solutions to the climate crisis like hydrogen, which poses considerable risks to our communities. Extraction is not a viable future given the climate crisis. New Mexico has a long history of corporations taking advantage of us, especially the fossil fuel and nuclear development industries.

Corporations ignore the symbiotic relationship between Indigenous people and the environment. We have been fighting environmental destruction for 500 years, and now it affects people everywhere. Prewitt’s coal plant is being converted to a hydrogen plant using fracked water, which risks hazardous land, air and water contamination. It’s part of a devastating cycle that harms front-line people. It’s violence against our earth and our communities. It perpetuates the loss of our traditional ways of life, which is another form of genocide.

This is why we fight. Everything is at risk: our connection to land, our health, and our traditions. Avangrid promises to bring hydrogen to New Mexico, another false solution that will further harm us, all for the mighty dollar. We must stop the Avangrid merger and reject false solutions to the climate crisis that destroy our communities and our future.

Krystal Curley, Executive Director, Indigenous Lifeways

Bad news wherever this big player goes

AVANGRID/IBERDROLA is bad. Where it operates, we find corruption, service issues, rate increases, billing issues, contract breaking, corporate spying, coordinated PR campaigns and political contributions to influence the regulatory environment. It obstructs efforts to advance community-owned renewable power and would do that here too. PNM is dysfunctional, but Avangrid/Iberdrola is far worse.

The urgency of the climate crisis demands immediate action. Massive corporations that want to extract our resources, our wealth, and use us to further monopolize our utility sector won’t take the action we need, but the people will.

It concerns me that Avangrid funded multimillion-dollar misinformation campaigns to oppose climate legislation in New York and anti-solar advocacy in Maine. Tell the PRC and the governor we don’t want the PNM/Avangrid merger. We literally can’t afford to double-down on the very corporate bad actors that have helped cause this climate crisis.

Jay Levine, Renewable Taos

A behemoth taking over PNM is worrying

IBERDROLA IS valued at $160 billion, bigger than the GDP of countries like Ukraine, Kuwait or Costa Rica. How can New Mexico regulate a corporation this massive? Investigations into Iberdrola/Avangrid subsidiaries show how difficult it can be to hold them accountable. Iberdrola has been fined and sanctioned in many of the states and countries it operates in, but the corporation does everything it can to evade responsibility and appeal these decisions. Calls for publicly owned power are growing in many of the areas where Avangrid-owned utilities operate.

Mexico recently purchased Iberdrola assets to stabilize utility pricing for their residents.

It’s worrying the Public Regulation Commission appears to be cozy with the industry it should be regulating, instead it’s letting this corporation take over New Mexico.

Rayellen Smith, Indivisible Albuquerque

Krystal Curley, Jay Levine and Rayellen Smith are members of Public Power New Mexico, a grassroots statewide organization working to advance community-owned renewable power.