Less windy, cooler weather aids firefighters battling Las Tusas Fire

SANTA FE — Emergency authorities reopened two state highways in northern New Mexico and lifted evacuation orders Friday as firefighters took advantage of lower winds and temperatures while battling the Las Tusas Fire.

Crews mopped up hot spots in the afternoon as they worked to secure a perimeter around the fire. They reported it’s now 30% contained.

Infrared mapping conducted by airplane overnight also offered reason for optimism: The fire is a just a bit smaller than estimated earlier in the week — 969 acres, not 1,000.

But it still inflicted plenty of damage, destroying several vehicles and structures in small communities north of Las Vegas. Sheriff’s deputies estimated three structures and 10 outbuildings were lost.

Since Wednesday, the fire has burned on private land in San Miguel County west of Sapello — roughly the same area damaged by last year’s massive Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire. It isn’t clear whether the boundaries of the two fires overlap.

But residents in the evacuation area — along N.M. 94 — say they also had to flee last year’s fire. One resident who slept in his truck called it a “double whammy” to be forced to leave home again.

There were signs of progress Friday as police reopened state roads 94 and 266.

Air tankers and helicopters helped suppress the fire, authorities said.

Firefighters “will continue to secure the fire edge and mop up any potential threats to the fire line as well as implementing structure protection tactics to protect homes in the fire area,” according to a statement issued by the state Forestry Division.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.