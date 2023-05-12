 Albuquerque man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s 2021 strangling death - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque man pleads guilty in girlfriend’s 2021 strangling death

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

An Albuquerque man pleaded guilty Thursday in the 2021 killing of 40-year-old Marie Krueger, who was found strangled in her car near Interstate 25 and died two days later.

Adrian Baltazar-Fierro, 28, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Krueger’s death, according to a plea agreement filed in 2nd Judicial District Court.

Baltazar-Fierro could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison under the plea deal. His sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

On March 25, 2021, Krueger called co-workers asking for help because Baltazar-Fierro, her boyfriend, “was acting strangely and would not let her go,” prosecutors wrote in a pretrial detention motion.

The co-workers called Krueger’s cellphone and Baltazar-Fierro answered, according to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court.

Baltazar-Fierro, who was employed at the same workplace, told two co-workers that he didn’t know Krueger’s whereabouts, the complaint said. He agreed to meet the two men at a gas station to look for Krueger.

The three later spotted Krueger’s car parked in a dirt lot off the side of the I-25, it said. As they drove to the lot, Baltazar-Pierro handed over Krueger’s cellphone and keys.

Co-workers found Krueger slumped over inside her car and attempted lifesaving measures, the complaint said. When her co-workers called 911, Baltazar-Fierro left the scene.

Baltazar-Fierro later returned after police had arrived and was taken into custody. Krueger died of her injuries two days later.

 

