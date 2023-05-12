 Why these New Mexico families are looking forward to the best Mother’s Day ever - Albuquerque Journal

Why these New Mexico families are looking forward to the best Mother’s Day ever

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

Catalina, 7, smiles at her mother Blythe Tipton with her father Ben Tipton after the couple finalized Catalina’s adoption during Spring Adoption Day at the Children’s Court Division of the Second Judicial District Court. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“I don’t want to be mean, but I want to go to the store without you,” 7-year-old Catalina told her mother, Blythe Tipton, in the lobby of the Juvenile Justice Center in Albuquerque.

Catalina wanted to pick out a surprise Mother’s Day gift for Tipton. She already had an idea.

“Flowers,” she whispered out of earshot of her mom. “I might get two.”

It will be an extra-special Mother’s Day for the pair. It’s Tipton’s first Mother’s Day following Catalina’s adoption Friday morning – an event they’re planning to celebrate with a party this weekend.

It took Tipton and her husband, Ben Tipton, about a year to get to this day. The family came out in force, wearing matching lavender outfits to the court venue. Ben Tipton carried three bouquets of flowers; Blythe Tipton, two stuffed animals; and Catalina, a handmade quilt covered in “raining dogs.”

Blythe Tipton smiles at her daughter Catalina, 7, after finalizing Catalina’s adoption with her husband Ben Tipton during Spring Adoption Day at the Children’s Court Division of the Second Judicial District Court. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Catalina was one of 10 children who were adopted on Friday at Spring Adoption Day at the Children’s Court Division of the 2nd Judicial District Court of New Mexico. On the day, regular dockets are set aside to finalize adoptions. There were cookies, smiles and tears as foster parents, step parents, grandparents and more came to support their adoptees.

“There’s nothing more special than opening your hearts and homes to these children,” said Chief Judge Marie Ward, who said they scheduled the day before Mother’s and Father’s day to make the holidays “extra-special.”

Samantha and Dominic Fritsch didn’t know they would be able to officially adopt their foster son, Kaiden, 11, until two weeks ago. It’s been six years since they first took Kaiden in as a foster child, and almost three since he’s lived with them full time.

Samantha Fritsch and her son Kaiden, 11, who is Navajo, shed tears and embrace after finalizing Kaiden’s adoption during Spring Adoption Day at the Children’s Court Division of the Second Judicial District Court. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

“It’s exciting. I feel relieved,” Samantha Fritsch said.

“I’m glad it’s over and we can make it official,” Dominic Fritsch added.

The pair beamed with excitement. During the adoption process, the Fritsches promised to raise Kaiden, who is Navajo, within his culture.

The family is planning to take Kaiden and his 16-year-old brother on a road trip this weekend to celebrate.

Samantha Fritsch hugs Chief Judge Marie Ward after finalizing the adopting of her son Kaiden, 11, who is Navajo, during Spring Adoption Day at the Children’s Court Division of the Second Judicial District Court. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Catherine Troy, executive director of All Ages Adoption Plus, has attended nearly every Adoption Day since 1999. The first baby she placed for adoption is now 26.

Troy’s own family has grown through adoption. She finalized the adoption of her daughter at the same courthouse in 2000, and adopted her two sons in 2004.

“It’s been my life for the past 25 years,” Troy said.

Yvonne Garcia, outreach and recruitment manager for New Mexico Kids Matter, was attending the event for the first time.

“I’m so excited for all the kiddos,” Garcia said. “This is what all of our community works toward – making sure that these kiddos have a happy beginning.”

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Why these New Mexico families are looking forward to the best Mother’s Day ever

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
They were promised help getting sober and a fresh ...
ABQnews Seeker
The FBI is investigating a number ... The FBI is investigating a number of group homes for health care fraud, saying the organizers are "allegedly defrauding the insurance system" by luring ...
2
Alleged slaying by released inmate prompts lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
Devin Munford was on pretrial release ... Devin Munford was on pretrial release – and wearing a GPS ankle monitor – when police say he fatally shot a "friend" in Northeast ...
3
Border appears calm after lifting of pandemic asylum restrictions
ABQnews Seeker
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- The ... EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- The border between the U.S. and Mexico was relatively calm Friday, offering few signs of the chaos that was ...
4
Prep track and field: A 4x800 quartet runs four ...
ABQnews Seeker
State championships happen every year. State ... State championships happen every year. State records?Different story. ...
5
Prep softball: Top seeds in 5A, 4A go down ...
ABQnews Seeker
RIO RANCHO – Softball ... RIO RANCHO – Softball ain't over until the final out.And the two teams playing ...
6
Photos: Centennial advances to the 5A baseball finals after ...
ABQnews Seeker
7
Photos: St. Pius X advances to the District 4A ...
ABQnews Seeker
8
Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation ...
ABQnews Seeker
The district is set to graduate ... The district is set to graduate most of its high school seniors across 20 ceremonies this week, so here's what you might need to ...
9
Can United slow down Monterey Bay FC? Here are ...
ABQnews Seeker
When it comes to hitting the ... When it comes to hitting the target, Monterey Bay FC is the best the USL Championship has to offer. New Mexico United already found ...