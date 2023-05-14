Too many folks in our state are simply priced out of the housing market

The city is facing a housing crisis as the demand for affordable homes continues to grow, while the supply remains limited. The lack of affordable housing has become a major concern for families, young professionals and individuals struggling to find a place to call home.

According to a recent report by the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, there are only 36 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income renter households in New Mexico. This statistic shows that the housing crisis is not just limited to Albuquerque, but it is also a statewide problem.

In Albuquerque, the median home price has risen to $290,000, making it increasingly difficult for first-time homebuyers to enter the market. Additionally, the city’s rental prices have also increased by 10% in the last year, with the average rent for a two-bedroom apartment now reaching $1,150 per month, according to RentCafe.

The lack of affordable housing has also contributed to the increase in homelessness in Albuquerque. The city has experienced a 17% increase in homelessness in the past year, according to the 2022 Point-in-Time Count by the New Mexico Coalition to End Homelessness. The report also revealed the majority of those experiencing homelessness were individuals and families with children.

Local organizations such as The Peoples Housing Project and policymakers are working to address the issue by increasing funding for affordable housing and providing incentives for developers to build affordable housing units. The city recently denied a proposal to allow tenants to vote on rent control, a measure that would greatly increase housing affordability in the city. With the rising demand for housing and the limited availability of land, it remains to be seen if these efforts will be enough to tackle the housing crisis in Albuquerque.

The housing crisis in Albuquerque is a topic that is close to my heart. As someone who has experienced homelessness and lost my place to live due to rental increases, I know firsthand the devastating effects of this crisis. This issue has affected not only myself but also everyone I know, and it is a problem that is becoming increasingly prevalent in our society.

I am passionate about this issue and have chosen to write about it because I believe it is a problem that needs to be addressed. The housing crisis in Albuquerque is not just about individuals who are struggling to find a place to live, but it is also about the impact on our communities, economy and the overall well-being of our society.

I have personally witnessed the impact of this crisis and have volunteered my time to fight for affordable housing solutions. It is my belief that every person deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and it is unacceptable that so many individuals and families in Albuquerque are struggling to find adequate housing.

Through my research and writing, I hope to shed light on the root causes of the housing crisis in Albuquerque and highlight the urgent need for solutions. By bringing attention to this issue, I hope to inspire action and make a difference in the lives of those who are impacted by this crisis.