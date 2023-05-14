Major zoning changes need adequate input and debate

I have tried to follow the proposals Albuquerque’s politicians and planners are trying to rush into law by this month.

The most troubling zoning proposals will change R-1 zones – neighborhoods that zoning restricts to “single-family houses” – to allow those one-family homes to be converted into duplexes, as well as the ability to add an accessory dwelling unit – aka “in-law cottages” or “casitas” – on lots that are now zoned for a single house. About two-thirds of Albuquerque residents now live in such single-family homes, and my guess is that fewer than 10% of those homeowners know what is in the works – that all those homes have the potential to be converted into three-unit lots, with little or no additional parking regulations to keep extra tenants from parking their cars in the front yard of their multiplex or on the street. And covenants will not protect homeowners’ property rights because the proposals in the works override community and neighborhood covenants.

Surely this has been the subject of tremendous political debate among your councilors and neighbors – not! Few Albuquerqueans even know this is happening. Just try to get your councilor to explain how this will benefit our community.

Also, up this month are proposals to allow for much taller apartments, storage buildings and other structures. The new provisions would authorize increased on-street parking in mixed-use zones that now have parking space-per-unit requirements and height restrictions. The proponents maintain this will help increase the amount of affordable housing and thereby help solve the “affordable housing crisis.”

I maintain that if large out-of-state employers want to set up shop in Albuquerque, our planners and politicians should (require) new employers to provide living wages and not break the existing zoning and neighborhood covenants. The proposals would decrease property values, according to appraisers who have gone on the record and largely help companies like Amazon and Netflix as well as real estate speculators who bought up area homes with bargain-rate mortgages. And now that mortgage costs are going up, the speculators will want to convert those single-family homes into duplexes and triplexes, or dump them off to those that do.

Change is necessary and clearly desirable. Office space isn’t what it was pre-Zoom and before the pandemic. There will need to be new regulations for charging our electric cars on our properties, and what will we do with all those gas stations and their underground tanks that might have leaked?

There may also be a place for casitas on a few very select R-1 lots – so long as neighbors have some say in the matter. Why? Because when individuals, families and small businesses invest in a home or a commercial center, they do so with the expectation of a social contract that protects their investment through longstanding zoning, infrastructure, safety and strategic growth rules. Stakeholders expect the rules of the game will not be radically undone at the behest of a few people who want to “move fast and break things.” Major changes should be debated publicly and possibly put into ballot initiatives. Instead we get dozens of IDO amendments and radical rezoning legislation brought up 15 days before a vote. Instead of “moving fast and breaking things,” I support deliberation and “moving at the speed of trust.”