NM oil and gas group seeking new leadership after parting ways with former director

SANTA FE — New Mexico’s leading oil and gas industry group is looking for new leadership, after abruptly parting ways with its former director.

A spokesman for the New Mexico Oil and Gas Association said Friday the group’s board of directors had begun organizing a search for a new president and CEO to replace Doug Ackerman, a longtime marketing and public affairs executive.

But NMOGA spokesman Joe Vigil did not immediately respond to questions about what prompted the decision to sever ties with Ackerman, who was on the job for just over a year after being hired in March 2022.

“We are encouraged about the future NMOGA and the oil and gas industry have to contribute to the growth of the state of New Mexico,” Vigil said in a statement.

In addition, Betty Read Young, the chairwoman of the trade association’s board, sought to reassure members by saying in a message the board would take the “necessary steps” to ensure the continuity of NMOGA.

The turnover comes as surging oil production levels in the state’s Permian Basin have made New Mexico the nation’s second-highest oil producing state — behind only Texas — and driven state revenue levels to record-high levels.

New Mexico has produced more than 50 million barrels of crude oil per month every month since late last year — more than double the amount that was produced on average just four years ago, according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.

But the industry has also faced political pressure, including a lawsuit filed this week by a coalition of environmental groups and frontline residents who argue Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration has shirked its constitutional duty to limit pollution levels.

Several bills have also been filed seeking to codify new greenhouse gas emission limits and enshrine the right to a clean and healthy environment in the state Constitution.

In response, oil industry advocates have insisted advances in drilling technology have allowed for cleaner and safer operations, even as production levels have steadily increased.

NMOGA is the oldest and largest organization representing the state’s oil and gas industry, with more than 1,000 member companies and individuals.

Ackerman, the former executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, took over the group’s reins last year from Leland Gould, who had been interim director for roughly one year.