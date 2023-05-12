Albuquerque’s ‘Great Grant Giveaway’ smashes record again

In its 10th year, the Albuquerque Community Foundation’s “Great Grant Giveaway” was able to top its previous record by raising more than $600,000 for seven local nonprofits.

Grant recipients were celebrated on Friday with a luncheon at the Albuquerque Hotel in Old Town during an afternoon full of surprises and appreciation.

The Albuquerque Community Foundation supports local nonprofits working to improve crucial areas of the community. Funds come from corporate sponsors, local organizations and individual donors.

Mayor Tim Keller and first lady Elizabeth “Liz” Kistin Keller were both special guests at the event.

“It takes each and every one of us, mobilizing our resources, our networks, our time and our good ideas to help create and support the incredible problem solvers, the incredible innovators who are looking to make Albuquerque and New Mexico a better place for all of us,” Kistin Keller said.

The event traditionally has given grants to four nonprofits, according to Denise Nava, the foundation’s marketing and communications director. This year, event organizers upped that number to seven — and the addition of three new organizations didn’t mean less money for recipients.

Thanks to donations by the four “Decade Sponsors” Public Service Company of New Mexico Resources Foundation, New Mexico Oil and Gas Association, Bradbury Stamm Construction and the Daulton Family Foundation — which donated $100,000 each ­— the total number of raised funds was able to reach a record-shattering milestone.

“We’re speechless. … We had no idea,” said Gloria Rael, executive director of the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center, one of the fundraisers’ recipients.

“Having this funding really allows us to invest in our participants and support them and just hit the ground running vs. having to fund raise.”

Last year’s donations were also considered a record amount with $218,525 distributed among four organizations. This year the total number rose up to $625,027.

Rael said she and her colleagues have been running the Albuquerque Adult Learning Center for 16 years. She said they have rarely received unrestricted funding that allows them to accommodate for all their employees.

“Unrestricted funding means that we’re going to use it for what it should be, which is direct payroll instead of tirelessly fund raise on our own,” she said. “I’m almost in tears with what this means to us.”

Gail Garber and Linda Contos from Hawks Aloft said they plan to use funding to build a medical clinic to treat wildlife because there isn’t one in Albuquerque.

“This is probably the biggest thing that’s happened to us,” Garber said. “I’m just kind of in awe with all of this, you know, I didn’t expect that.”

The recipients for this year’s giveaway are:

Albuquerque Adult Learning Center, which aims to educate adults and raise their literacy to high school levels

Hawks Aloft, which works to preserve New Mexico’s unique wildlife

Keshet Center for the Arts, which provides a space for dance as an art form

New Mexico Tribal Resilience Action Network, which aims to improve adaptation to the effects of climate change in tribal communities

Not Our Farm, which supports farmers who don’t own lands yet do a lot of the hard work of farming

Together for Brothers, which focuses on encouraging leadership among young men of color

Transgender Resource Center of NM, which aims to provide support and safe spaces for the transgender community

Individual amounts received by each organization will be announced next week on the foundation’s website.

Aside from the surprise announcements, the event featured “table grants” of different kinds. Each table had a check for $500 designed to be given to the organization of the table’s choice. Additionally, one random person from each table was selected to allocate $250 to any of the seven nonprofits.

The media sponsors were Albuquerque Journal, KOAT-Channel 7 and KKOB/Cumulus Radio.

For more information about the coalitions and the event, visit abqcf.org.