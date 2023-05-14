 Flyer unfair to hard-working Philharmonic leaders - Albuquerque Journal

Flyer unfair to hard-working Philharmonic leaders

By Thomas Martin / trustee and former president, New Mexico Philharmonic Foundation; Albuquerque resident

I am writing in response to a flyer handed out at the April 23 New Mexico Philharmonic (NMP) concert (and) also on social media. This flyer makes claims about the Philharmonic management and musicians’ salaries.

The New Mexico Philharmonic Foundation (NMPF) is distinct from the NMP. Its purpose is to ensure the future of symphonic music in New Mexico by establishing an endowment.

The flyer’s tactics are like those that led to the demise of the New Mexico Symphony. Scurrilous attacks were made against the symphony board members. A board-member friend gave his time and a great deal of money to the symphony. Subjected to this vitriol, he remained lastingly bitter, refusing to support the NMP. Such attacks drive away critical support.

Today’s NMP board is community members who give time and money to the Philharmonic. Board chair Maureen Baca has managed the NMP deftly over many years, keeping it debt-free. She carefully determines how many concerts the NMP can afford to perform. The average concert at Popejoy costs $90,000 to $100,000. Ticket sales pay for a fraction of the costs. The remaining money comes from grants and donations. Baca will not commit to obligations she may not be able to meet. Committing to larger musician salaries when there is no assured source of income would lead to bankruptcy/dissolution, as with the symphony.

Marian Tanau, NMP president and CEO, is a musician with extensive experience managing musical groups. The attacks against Tanau are particularly unfair. I was a symphony donor, skeptical of donating to the NMP. Baca’s management skills and Tanau’s interpersonal skills encouraged me to resume. Tanau was a driving force in establishing the NMPF. While Tanau lives in Detroit, every major donor knows him. He works tirelessly to finance the NMP. He helped bring Maestro Roberto Minczuk to the NMP, which tremendously improved the orchestra.

The flyer criticizes Tanau’s involvement in multiple projects. I fail to see how this is a fault. Tanau is driven, and that is exactly the type of person to run an organization. The flyer criticizes Tanau’s salary. I doubt the NMP could find anyone to do as good a job as Tanau has for any less money. Even if his position were eliminated, that would save the cost of one concert per season. But the loss in donor revenue would far outweigh the savings.

This flyer is a cowardly passive-aggressive attack. The writers provide personal information about people who have given much to the Philharmonic but lack the courage to sign their names. Do they truly represent the sentiments of the orchestra?

I would love to see the musicians receive better compensation. My son is a musician, and I am acutely aware of the financial hardships for professional musicians. N.M. community members give as generously as they can to the NMP. Unfortunately, we do not have a Carnegie or Rockefeller to write multimillion-dollar checks. Last year the McKinnon Foundation gave substantial support to the NMPF. This would never have happened without Tanau. The musicians who wrote this flyer should step forward and provide realistic suggestions for how the NMP can increase their salaries while remaining financially sustainable.

