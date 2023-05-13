Can United slow down Monterey Bay FC? Here are five factors to consider

When it comes to hitting the target, Monterey Bay FC is the best the USL Championship has to offer.

New Mexico United already found that out the hard way.

Monterey Bay lit up United (2-3-2) in a 4-2 victory last month in Northern California, and New Mexico has no interest in seeing a repeat performance Saturday at Isotopes Park.

To be fair, NMU is not the only foe who’s been scorched by MBFC this season. Paced by red-hot Hugh Alexander Dixon, Monterey Bay (3-2-4) leads the USLC in scoring with 17 goals.

But United is not accustomed to such treatment. The four goals it conceded on April 8 were the most NMU had allowed since a 5-2 loss at Phoenix in 2020.

Can New Mexico cool off the visitors and gain a little payback Saturday night? Here are five factors for fans to consider:

■ MODELS OF EFFICIENCY: The best way to keep Monterey Bay’s attackers off the scoreboard is simple: don’t let them shoot. When they do, bad things tend to happen for the opposition as MBFC’s 35.4% conversion rate is by far the USLC’s best. (Charleston is second at 20%.)

Dixon is particularly accurate with seven goals on nine shots this season, but he’s not the only hot shooter. MBFC leads the league in goals despite attempting a league-low 61 shots. United has 10 goals on 71 shots and ranks third in USLC conversion rate at 19%.

■ HOLDING HIS GROUND: If the visitors do manage to open fire, United will look for goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to prevent or at least limit the damage.

Tambakis is coming off an outstanding performance in Wednesday’s 2-0 U.S. Open Cup defeat at Austin FC, where he made six saves including a pair of point-blank stops to help keep United in the game.

“Alex really rose to the occasion, and I’m so proud of him,” United coach Zach Prince said. “He showcased the kind of player he is.”

Tambakis has conceded just three goals in three matches at Isotopes Park this season.

■ BACK AT YOU: United fans should not lose hope if Monterey Bay does manage to find the net Saturday. As good as it’s been on the attack, MBFC has been vulnerable defensively with 14 goals conceded, the fourth-highest total in the league.

■ BEEZ IS BACK: After missing four USLC matches with a lower body injury, Chris “Beez” Wehan returned to action as a second-half substitute against Austin FC.

Wehan scored his 50th career goal in United’s 4-2 loss at Monterey Bay. He also scored in New Mexico’s 2-0 win over Monterey Bay at Isotopes Park last season.

Wehan also has placed No. 8 on the USLC’s unofficial ranking of the league’s top 10 beards — the only United player to appear on the coveted list.

■ BACK TO BUSINESS: Like United, Monterey Bay faced an MLS foe in this week’s U.S. Open Cup round of 32. MBFC hosted LAFC and grabbed a 2-1 lead in overtime on a Jesse Maldonado goal.

LAFC answered in the 105th minute and took a 5-4 decision in a penalty kick shootout to avoid the “Cupset.”

Prince’s team did not come as close to advancing, but he felt good about United’s performance in an evenly played second half against Austin FC.

“For long periods we were better on the ball,” he said, “and I’m proud of that. We need to take that momentum, get three points against Monterey Bay and push ourselves into a playoff spot.”

SATURDAY: Monterey Bay FC at New Mexico United, 7 p.m., 101.7 FM, espn+ (streaming), Estrella TV