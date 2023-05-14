Problematic Baldwin case could have been even worse at a trial

The prosecution of Alec Baldwin for the accidental shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins has been fraught with procedural mishaps. Prosecutors dismissed the firearm enhancement charge because it violated the constitutional prohibition against ex post facto laws to prevent charges under a law that did not exist at the time of the alleged misconduct. Special prosecutor Andrea Reeb resigned after objections her election as a state legislator disqualified her from serving in the judiciary branch of government. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer told District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altweis that she could not serve as co-counsel to replace Reeb and mandated she either lead the case or turn it over to another prosecutor. Special prosecutors Kari Morrisey and Jason Lewis dismissed the only remaining criminal allegation against Alec Baldwin.

Perhaps the prosecution is lucky the case fell apart as it did. At trial, Baldwin might have been unanimously acquitted. The prosecutors accused him of negligence, alleging he should have checked the gun himself and he did not pay sufficient attention to the training. Yet prosecutors do not appear to have investigated: what is the industry standard when it comes to such duties?

The entertainment business is a collaborative industry. Actors must be able to rely on others to do their jobs so they can do theirs. Actors rely on assistant directors handing them guns with the statement, “It’s cold.” Westerns were the most made television show and movie features in the 1950s and 1960s. Thousands were created, yet none suffered the tragedy that afflicted the “Rust” movie set where the armorer and the AD appeared to have not appropriately checked the weapon Baldwin was given. Fortunately for some legendary western actors, such as John Wayne or television star James Arness – Gunsmoke, they had people in these positions who did appropriately check their weapons.

At trial, the Baldwin legal team could have called a slew of modern actors, including Kevin Costner – “Yellowstone,” and Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren – “1923,” to testify they, too, rely on the AD and the armorer to tell them a gun is cold. Would a jury discount the testimony of such luminaries who work in the industry because prosecutors say the standard is different? I doubt it.

Also, the prosecutors cited an FBI determination that Baldwin had to have pulled the trigger for the gun to fire the bullet that killed Hutchins. Guns can fire on their own. The Washington Post reported on April 11, “Popular handgun fires without anyone pulling the trigger, victims say.” It added that “At least 80 people, including police officers, allege they were shot by their SIG Sauer P320 pistols. Some have lost work, live in pain after serious injuries.” While the gun that killed Hutchins, like SIG Sauer P320 Pistols, may not normally fire on its own, Baldwin’s legal team said about the “Rust” gun, “the FBI was unable to fire the gun in any prior test, even when pulling the trigger, because it was in such poor condition.”

The making of “Rust” has resumed in Montana, far away from the tragedy in New Mexico, which became augmented with problematic legal charges against Baldwin. No doubt the “Rust” team hired a new AD and armorer who appropriately do their jobs so the actors can do theirs.