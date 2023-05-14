SF soldiers monument debate needs transparency

The League of Women Voters of Santa Fe County recommends that local governments go beyond open meetings and inspection of public records in their efforts toward open, accessible governance. We also believe that local governments should encourage input and listen to their constituents. They should make it easy for constituents to comment on local issues. They should respond to constituents’ recommendations by changing policies and practices or providing explanations when they reject such input. These statements are taken from our Transparency Position, which was adopted by the city of Santa Fe in a resolution in 2011.

Regarding the disposition of the Soldiers’ Monument and the CHART (Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth) study, the city paid for a study and report based on input from hundreds of city residents, resulting in 53 specific recommendations in the specified areas. A central focus of the project was to address the disposition of the Soldier’s Monument on the Plaza. The two leading recommendations from the public were tied in popularity yet opposed to each other and irreconcilable in the course of that project. The governing body did not accept the CHART recommendation to pursue a process to reconcile these opinions and arrive at a mutually agreeable solution and did not explain why.

Instead, in a recent resolution, a majority of the governing body substituted their own ideas for the conclusions based on the contributions of the CHART participants, including the Community Solutions Table. The CHART leaders expressed their objections and their opposition to the governing body’s recommendations in a letter dated Feb. 21, and the proposal was withdrawn March 15 after overwhelming public opposition.

It is unclear what methods and consultations the governing body used to develop its proposals. For the future, the League recommends that the governing body accept the CHART Report recommendations to allocate staff and financial resources to implementing a process to reach a resolution of the two most favored options. The CHART report says the process should be designed to “promote reconciliation as a significant part of the deliberation and decision-making process. The process should engage the diverse citizenry of the city and county…and the four Pueblo nations … in Santa Fe County, as well as the Navajo and Mescalero Apache tribes and other Indigenous communities.”

To accomplish this, the League urges the city to engage the services of experts in these processes. We have gathered information on several and are happy to provide it to staff if requested. To attempt this effort with existing resources may subject staff to disrupting opposition. Further, the League believes the governing body must respond systematically to the recommendations in the CHART report in one or more formal documents, explaining which are accepted, which are rejected, and why, and how and why they intend to modify any others. These responses should be in the form of proposals that go through the committee review and public hearing process.

The League believes any other course of action, one that ignores or rejects the focused input of hundreds of residents, may further the divisions within the community revealed by the CHART study and, indeed, the actions leading up to it. It may also foster distrust of governance that purports to provide methods for public input yet ignores it without explanation.