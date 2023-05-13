 Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation next week. - Albuquerque Journal

Here’s what to know about your APS senior’s graduation next week.

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

Most of Albuquerque Public Schools’ graduation ceremonies are right around the corner.

The district is set to graduate most of its high school seniors across 20 ceremonies next week. College and Career High School held its graduation last month.

People attending a graduation ceremony should be ready to walk through a metal detector, the district said on its website. Guests should also leave water bottles, food, signs, noisemakers, balloons, glass and purses — unless they’re clear — at home.

Here is the full list of graduations published on APS’ website.

Graduations being held at Tingley Coliseum, located on the state fair grounds at 300 San Pedro NE:

  • Monday, May 15 — Manzano at 2 p.m., Volcano Vista at 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 16 — Highland at 9:30 a.m., Eldorado at 2 p.m., Cibola at 6:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 17 — West Mesa at 9:30 a.m., Del Norte at 2 p.m., Atrisco Heritage Academy at 6:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 18 — eCADEMY at 9:30 a.m., Valley at 2 p.m., Albuquerque High at 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, May 19 — Rio Grande at 9:30 a.m., La Cueva at 2 p.m.
  • Saturday, May 20 — Sandia at 11 a.m.

Graduations at Berna Facio Professional Development Complex, located at 3315 Louisiana NE:

  • Monday, May 15 — New Futures at 11 a.m., Transition Services at 3 p.m.
  • Tuesday, May 16 — School on Wheels at 11 a.m., Early College Academy at 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, May 17 — Freedom High Magnet at 11 a.m., Nex+Gen Academy at 3 p.m.
