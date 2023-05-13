Top of Mind: What do you think is a reasonable police response time to the most serious calls?

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

The Albuquerque Police Department recently announced the average response time for Priority 1 calls is 14 minutes. What do you think is a reasonable response time to the most serious calls?

“What an absurd response time for the most serious calls. A lot can happen in 14 minutes — people could be seriously injured or even die before officers arrive at a potentially violent situation in need of law enforcement. Response time needs to be reevaluated for the safety of Albuquerque residents.”

— Paul Armijo, Albuquerque

“I think it is very reasonable, given their ongoing staffing shortages.”

— Kevin Pelletier, Albuquerque

“Fourteen minutes is life or death. An officer should respond in under 10 minutes.”

— Leslie Bush, Albuquerque

“Seven minutes is the national target for priority 1 through 5 calls. Seven minutes or less should be the response time in ABQ.”

— Gerald Wasser, Albuquerque

“Two to three minutes is a reasonable response time. Patrol units should be scattered all over the city. Manpower isn’t the issue. The poor use of officer time is key. If there were not four units and six cops standing around at every fender bender, the manpower is there.”

— Robert Trapp, Española

“Five minutes is an acceptable response time for a city the size of Albuquerque. In 14 minutes I can cross the entire city. Police station response should be about 5 minutes.”

— Tom Bohley, Albuquerque

“Absolutely unacceptable. Officers are placed in squads and area commands with the idea that they will be available to respond to calls in their beat quickly. It is obvious that this department is failing miserably. I can’t wait to move out of this failing state.”

— Andrea Aragon, Albuquerque

“Four minutes.”

— Jack Stayton, Los Lunas

“Why in the world are we even discussing APD response time when we can’t hire enough officers to keep us all safe? Increasing the number of patrol officers will decrease response time.”

— Joe Alexanian II, Albuquerque

“Response time is measured from the time a 911 operator takes a call. I have called 911 in Albuquerque to report emergencies a few times and was placed on hold each time for 7-12 minutes. So the true response time could be much longer than 14 minutes.”

— Scott B. Schaffer, Albuquerque

“Response in 2-5 minutes maximum.”

— Robert Khanlian, Corrales

“How long does it take for a situation to escalate? APD should have data on that. I would say 5 minutes max. Why don’t police patrol neighborhoods? Do they even record the hot zones?”

— Jeff Urban, Albuquerque

“Less than 1 minute.”

— Rob Box, Albuquerque

“Seeing how the police from every part of our nation are disrespected, underappreciated, understaffed. underfunded. They must be appreciated, starting with being grateful for their protection. The response time I am sure would be much more efficient.”

— Tony Garcia, Gallup

“The Albuquerque Police Department is only able to respond with the number of people who actually work the report response. The ratio of ‘management’ to working officers is at a shameful level. Pay alone is not a reason. Replace the chief of police and the entire upper management.”

— Lara Tomas, Albuquerque

Do you think the $5 million jury judgment against former President Donald Trump in E. Jean Carroll’s civil lawsuit was appropriate?

