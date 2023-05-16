SpeakUp!: Marijuana road safety, DA Bregman, bus routes and debt ceiling

The Journal’s May 2 editorial detailing the failure to address the impacts of pot-impaired MARIJUANA USERS ON TRAFFIC SAFETY is right on. It’s been a year since approval; when will our state leaders get their heads out of their joint butts? JW

Only praise today, May 6, for the UNM doctors, nurses and staff, who volunteered their time for SKIN CANCER CHECKS at UNM Sandoval hospital in Rio Rancho. Very hard to get specialists in N.M., so these gracious professionals did a fantastic job, efficient, knowledgeable, and with referral clinics. KUDOS! MH

Thanks to NMDOT for the interstate signs promoting MOTORCYCLE SAFETY AWARENESS. If those reckless motorcycle riders would obey those signs, roads and the interstates would be safer for all the public. GC

Biden sends TROOPS TO THE BORDER, not to secure the border but to free up Customs and Border Patrol personnel so they can more quickly process catch-and-release of the massive hordes coming into the country. A true POTUS. But why do anything, since DHS Secretary Mayorkas says border is secure? FJB

$3.59 gas, $300 home heating, SO MUCH CRIME Walmart shuts down a store, homeless overrunning the streets, high mortgage rates, food shortages, worst schools in the nation. You voted for this. When will you decide this is enough? Keller, (Lujan) Grisham and Biden are destroying our nation. KP

NM UNITED pay attention: No money for a stadium and no taxpayer/city-owned land. If you want to build one get investors to buy land south of town. The area by Balloon Fiesta Park won’t work. Why the city would consider it is questionable. TC

Will the BUSINESS OPENING ON KAFB property pay property taxes? JS

Women kill babies every day in our state. Yet the state is demonizing the young girl who threw her baby in trash bin. A person who crashes a car and kills a pregnant woman is charged with killing two. But ABORTION is a right? CS

In all the hub-bub about ex-president Trump, one critical issue remains glaring but unspoken. Someone untrustworthy, NOT WORTHY OF TRUST, SHOULD NOT BE PRESIDENT of the United States. If someone will not hold sacred his marriage, how can he be trusted to hold to his commitment to honor and uphold the Constitution and the most essential of traditional American values? DP

When next VOTING ON BONDS, consider how (Mayor Tim) Keller’s administration spends and proposes spending our money: Rio Rancho football carpet rather than improvements for Albuquerque parks; private Unser Museum rather than city of Albuquerque Museum’s education center. RJB

As difficult as it is to watch the footage of Alexis Avila slinging the garbage bag that contains her newborn CHILD INTO A DUMPSTER, in her defense, she has lived her entire life in a culture that tells women, “If you don’t want your child, get rid of it.” That is exactly what she did. We are reaping what we have sowed. God help us. EKR

Refreshing to have read “KELLER’S NO-RESULTS BUDGET gives up on having more police” by Dan Lewis. Here’s at least one city councilor that didn’t need to go to Harvard to learn what’s important in running a town this size: police, fire, rescue and infrastructure is the job description of mayor. HH

Every time some mentally challenged person shoots up a school, store, whatever, the pearl clutchers start with ban guns and do away with the Second Amendment. A ROCK IN BAD HANDS killed Abel. A rock in good hands killed Goliath. It’s not about the rock. Geez. SGN

TAXES REPRESENT our shared responsibility for the operation and improvement of our great nation, and for the enlightenment and care for our peoples of every sort, without discrimination. I pay them gladly because it takes all of us to keep us all going. RC

The mainstream media could learn an invaluable and timely LESSON FROM ANHEUSER-BUSCH. Learn who your consumer really is. RDH

Kudos to KNME/DA SAM BREGMAN for an excellent Q&A on his view as the Bernalillo County’s DA job/office. This individual is bringing to the table an extensive skillset/knowledge/experience, from all sides of the table, as to the crime/violence/narcotic problems in our city. Let’s give him credit for leaning in. ML

Women have a right to life. No one should be permitted to second-guess women’s health care decisions – this includes the right to make their own health care choices – with options to choose an abortion, preferred contraceptives, abortion pills, even safe pregnancies. WOMEN HAVE RIGHTS. SR

I found it fascinating to listen to the FARMINGTON POLICE BODY CAM tapes as the officers joke about being at the wrong address and then proceed to immediately kill the homeowner who thought he was protecting his family. Late at night I, too, answer the door with a firearm. RE

City Councilor Klarissa Peña now wants to make the LOWRIDER the official New Mexico car. They already made green chili the official New Mexico aroma. With all the high crime, how about the AR-15 or the 9 millimeter pistol the New Mexico criminals’ weapon will of choice? Ridiculous! MAP

International Protective Service (IPS) really needs to think through their ads saying they respond “just like the police.” Haven’t they noticed APD ONLY RESPONDS to murders or someone going 5 mph over the limit? To get APD to respond en masse, they all get overtime for a funeral. JB

In March ABQ RIDE ELIMINATED many routes due to staffing shortages, yet they still skip routes on a regular basis. It would be nice if they had posted schedules they can actually support instead of this continued false advertisement leaving passengers to wonder when we will be stranded next. BV

I have one thing to say to ex-Gov. Bill Richardson’s opinion in the April 9 Journal on climate change and Celsius temperatures: Oh for crying out loud, go back to rescuing international hostages. AMERICANS AREN’T DUMB. JS

At last – reason to pause my carping: I hadn’t really expected much from legislation exempting SOCIAL SECURITY payments from state income taxes, starting with 2022. Pleasant surprise – my state tax liability plunged from about $2,900 in ’21 to $1,700 for ’22. Thank you, governor and legislators. JC

I suppose it’s human nature to want fossil fuels cheap and plentiful with no governmental interference. The problem with that is the CLIMATE EMERGENCY hanging over all our heads. The saying pay me now or pay me (a lot more) later applies here. Humankind must adapt now, not later. MY

So I sent an email to Parks & Rec Director Dave Simon about golfers letting their dogs run amok on LADERA GOLF COURSE with a question as to when did this golf course become a dog park? Asked for his response. Never heard back. More to the point, am I surprised? ML

If the National Weather Service doesn’t stop crying wolf with their “RED FLAG WARNINGS,” people are going to ignore them. 10-15 mph winds is not anywhere close to “red flag”. JEH

I don’t mind admitting to myself when I’m wrong because it allows me to find solutions to problems. It’s better to QUIETLY FIND SOLUTIONS than to deal with a problem in public, defending yourself for something wrong and the shame of delaying needed changes. It’s like restorative justice. DS

I read with interest the article on the (Albuquerque) mayor’s zoning changes and the heartburn they have caused. Be thankful you don’t live in Doña Ana County where COMMERCIAL CANNABIS GROWING OPERATIONS are allowed in residential subdivisions and neighborhoods. PD

If one judge can rip an FDA-approved pill for women’s health off the market for adverse effects can’t another judge PULL VIAGRA for adverse effects to both men and women? Men for having heart attacks while on the pill. JMR

If you max out your credit card and the bank won’t raise your limit, what do you do? Return some of the stuff you bought. Same thing with the DEBT CEILING. Republicans want the Democrats to return some of the stuff they put in their profligate spending bills. Makes sense. RI

A new report by the Corporate Research Project – Good Jobs First says the COVID-19 epidemic and the Ukraine invasion are being used to JUSTIFY PRICE HIKES that far outpace the increased business costs. Congress and President Biden: We need antitrust enforcement and a windfall profits tax now. WS

FD is 120% correct about PNM and the governor seeming hell-bent on the proposed MERGER WITH AVANGRID. It has already been voted down by the regulatory commission that had the people’s interests at heart. Put it to the vote of the people. KSC

It seems to me that if we can transform women into men and men into women, we should be able to adopt the METRIC SYSTEM. KH

… Why do people live so fast? People, TAKE A STEP BACK, take a deep breath, let it out, you’re getting too fast for your own good. JH

N.M. Catholics: If you voted for an ABORTION-SUPPORTING GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE last November, you need to go to confession. JB