Prep track and field: A 4×800 quartet runs four personal bests, shatters state mark

By Sean Reider | Journal Staff Writer

State championships happen every year. State records?

Different story.

“It doesn’t feel real, to be honest,” Organ Mountain’s Nohi Levya said. “I haven’t fully processed it yet. I’m a state champion.”

“And state record holder,” Jeron Wisner, Levya’s teammate, quickly added.

“And state record holder,” Levya said, nodding along in agreement.

A year after Hobbs broke the 5A state record, Levya, Wisner, Corbin Coombs and Jake Medina roared to a new 4×800 relay record Friday in day one of the state track and field meet for 4A and 5A schools at UNM. Organ Mountain nudged Volcano Vista by a mere 0.10 of a second in a race that was easily the day’s most compelling.

Consider: Organ Mountain pulled off an 8:02.53. Volcano Vista clocked in at 8:02.63. And while Cleveland was a little further off at 8:07.98, they were well within the previous record (8:09.69).

At the center of it all was Levya, Wisner, Coombs and Medina. While they all came into Friday’s race with different approaches, they all swore — this wasn’t the plan.

“With the same squad a few weeks prior, we ran (8:15.62 at the Bob Sepulveda Invitational on April 21),” Wisner said. “”I kinda just thought, ‘let’s all try to beat that time.’ I could have never imagined going that fast.”

Coombs seconded Wisner’s sentiment, while Levya admitted to being more nervous about how they would stack up in a relatively loaded field.

As for their coach? “When you get all four guys running a personal best, good things are going to come out of that,” David Nunez said.

Also Friday:

1,600: Maybe it doesn’t always look that way. And maybe the results don’t always do the best job of showing it, either.

But for Sandia’s Steven West, not every race is the same.

“Every race is a different experience,” he said on Friday. “It’s hard to, like, rank them. But in terms of putting all my effort out there, that was one of the ones where I put the most effort out.”

Running in his final open 1,600 on Friday, West outpaced his closest competitor by nearly five seconds and set a new personal record of 4:16.56 for another 5A state championship in an illustrious prep career.

“Thinking in my head, putting pressure on a time or a place, that just freaks me out,” he said. “And I knew that wouldn’t work. So I just decided to put all (that) pressure on the kind of internal race, the race against fear.”

Alamogordo’s Ellary Battle had a different experience in the 5A girls’ 1,600. Going up against Cleveland’s Leah Futey, she didn’t have much of a choice in deciding who or what she would be racing.

“She’s a really strong runner,” Battle said of Futey. “So, I knew it was probably gonna be one of us, and we were just gonna have to fight it out.”

That they did. A quarter of the way through, Futey held the inside lane with Battle just outside her right hip, the closest runners nearly 20 meters back.

As Battle tells it, the plan was to feel things out before kicking at the end. So, she kicked ahead down the home stretch of a grueling, neck-and-neck third lap — only for Futey to immediately surge back into first.

Battle answered, working her way up on the backstretch and pulling away for good to win her first individual state championship with a final 5:04.20 to best Futey by just over 10 seconds.

“It’s my last two days of high school track,” she smiled. “Just a really great way to end it.”

