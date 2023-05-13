Prep softball: Top seeds in 5A, 4A go down on wild Friday

Gallup junior pitcher Seniah Haines (5) reacts with teammates freshman Morgan Belone (2) senior Kaiel Blackgoat (15) and junior Tierra James (3) after the Bengals win the 4A semifinal game against Artesia High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., on May, 12, 2023. Gallup will play for the 4A state title against Silver High School on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Gallup junior Raeanna Chee (11) makes contact during girls 4A semifinals softball game against Artesia High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., on May, 12, 2023. Gallup will play for the 4A state title against Silver High School on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Gallup junior pitcher Seniah Haines (5) pitches the ball during the girls 4A semifinals softball game against Artesia High School at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., on May, 12, 2023. Gallup will play for the 4A state title against Silver High School on Saturday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Piedra Vista sophomore Taquira Hood (3) catches the ball during the 5A semifinal game against Centennial at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., on May, 12, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Centennial junior Caprice Barela (2) pitches during the 5A semifinal game against Piedra Vista at Cleveland High School in Rio Rancho, N.M., on May, 12, 2023. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 5 Next

RIO RANCHO – Softball ain’t over until the final out.

And the two teams playing for the Class 5A state championship on Saturday at the University of New Mexico – No. 3 seed Piedra Vista and No. 2 Carlsbad – are each pretty happy about that . Each had a late rally to win by a run and keep their blue trophy hopes alive on Friday at Cleveland High.

Down to its final out, Carlsbad star pitcher Faith Aragon hit an RBI single, scoring Aislenn Whitzel from third to tie the game and force extra innings. In the eighth, a Centennial error allowed Hannah Martinez to score for a 2-1 Carlsbad win.

It was the first loss of the season for No. 1 Centennial, which entered the game 29-0 and hadn’t lost since last year’s 5A championship loss to Carlsbad.

In the elimination bracket semifinal four-plus hours later, the Hawks appeared as though they hadn’t recovered.

No. 4 Piedra Vista – which less than 30 minutes earlier got a 1-0, walk-off win over No. 5 Alamogordo in the seventh inning – pounced early and held on late for a 4-2 win.

Piedra Vista (28-4) got all the runs it needed by the third when it led 4-0 off five hits and four Centennial errors.

Centennial plated runs in the bottom of sixth and seventh and had runners on second and third when Piedra Vista senior Emma Lovato struck out Zantelle Rodriguez for the dramatic final out.

CLASS 4A: At Cleveland High School, No. 3 Gallup won three consecutive elimination games Friday, capped by a lopsided 12-3 win over the tournament’s top seed Artesia in the evening to set up a championship series rematch.

Earlier, No. 2 Silver (26-4) sent the No. 1 Bulldogs to the elimination bracket with a 7-4 win as the Colts advanced to Saturday’s championship series at UNM.

They face Gallup (22-10) at 10 a.m. An if-necessary Game 2 is scheduled for 2 p.m., or following the noon 5A championship game on the same field.

Silver also sent Gallup to the elimination bracket with an 8-2 win on Thursday, but the Bengals looked unbeatable in Friday’s three elimination wins – 8-3 over Bloomfield, 8-2 over Lovington and the Artesia blowout.

Junior Seniah Haines was in command in the circle all day. In the Artesia win, she allowed six hits and struck out eight while also adding a two-run homer. She struck out 13 in the win over Lovington just an hour prior.

Gallup teammates Morgan Belone and Raeanna Chee each had four hits in the win over Artesia (22-9). A two-run homer in the sixth by Elizabeth De La Riva prevented what would have been a run-rule finish.

CLASS 3A: At UNM, the No. 2 seed Robertson Cardinals made it back-to-back Class 3A championships, beating top seed Santa Fe Indian in consecutive days, including 10-4 in Friday’s championship game.

The Cardinals (25-5), who had lost twice in the regular season to SFIS (25-3), got a 3-for-4 day and four RBIs from sophomore Ariana Sanchez.

CLASS 1A-2A: At UNM, top-seeded Loving avenged a Thursday hiccup loss to No. 2 Tularosa and steamrolled through two championship series wins – 15-2 and 13-1 – to claim its 19th state championship. Tularosa (22-9) beat Loving 2-0 in Thursday’s main bracket semifinals, and Loving played its way back into Friday’s championship series with a 10-0 win over No. 5 Santa Rosa in five innings.

Loving (22-5) outscored opponents in this week’s state tournament 74-6.

2023 New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships 5A2023 New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships 4A

2023 New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships 3A

2023 New Mexico Gas Company Energy Efficiency Programs State Softball Championships A/2A