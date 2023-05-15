 We must get ready for the next pandemic - Albuquerque Journal

We must get ready for the next pandemic

By Mikenzie Chessman / Student, UNM/COPH Population Health Biology Course — PH 201

History has taught us one thing: we learn nothing from it. Outbreaks of disease have plagued the human race since its inception. Yet, progress toward an organized, unified and robust global health security network has been insufficient and met with intense opposition. COVID-19 remains fresh in the minds of the world, leaving no one safe from its all-encompassing impact. However, COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic; this is an irrefutable fact. We must take action now to implement preparedness policies to protect people’s health and mitigate mortality worldwide when, not if, the next pandemic disease occurs.

When COVID-19 began, the world was thoroughly unprepared to respond, leaving millions vulnerable to the novel disease. Likewise, the subsequent public health response was disjointed, short-sighted and ultimately failed to prioritize protecting every person’s sustained health and well-being. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chose to use its own testing methods, as opposed to the tests utilized in other countries around the globe, to detect cases of COVID-19 infection. These methods were found to have a failure rate of over 33%, yet they were released. … COVID-19 spread without an effective way to identify cases with confidence. This lack of technical and surveillance unity impeded a comprehensive and collaborative global strategy of prevention, detection and response.

For those of us fortunate enough to have been born in America, it is much easier to access the resources necessary to protect ourselves and our communities from the extensive mortality and morbidity. … Less than 10% of people in low-income countries have received even one vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. …

Not only are low- and middle-income countries denied vaccine access, but many do not possess the capability to (store or) administer vaccinations to their population on the scale needed for herd immunity. …

Mandating the health of individuals and populations in underserved and low-income areas is prioritized equally with individuals in more urban or wealthy communities will limit the mutation of new diseases and mitigate the emergence of novel infections…. The next pandemic is on the horizon, and preparations must begin now if history is not to be repeated.

Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » We must get ready for the next pandemic

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
George W. Bush the best global health chief
From the newspaper
OPINION: President George W. Bush's was ... OPINION: President George W. Bush's was the greatest global health president the world has seen.
2
U.S. should have best access to health care
From the newspaper
OPINION: The administration and Congress need ... OPINION: The administration and Congress need to increase access to health care, take proactive action to reduce prices, and invest in social services and ...
3
We must get ready for the next pandemic
From the newspaper
OPINION: Mandating the health of individuals ... OPINION: Mandating the health of individuals and populations in underserved and low-income areas will limit the mutation of new diseases and mitigate the emergence ...
4
NM needs to detect diabetes earlier
From the newspaper
OPINION: With the difficulties associated with ... OPINION: With the difficulties associated with accessing and affording health care in New Mexico, it is no wonder so many New Mexicans aren't aware ...
5
Use good vaccine to fight cancer
From the newspaper
OPINION: Teaching middle and high-school-aged youth ... OPINION: Teaching middle and high-school-aged youth about sexual health has proven to reduce rates of sexual activity, sexually transmitted infections and risky behaviors including ...
6
CRT integral to meaningful health data
From the newspaper
OPINION: CRT bans alter the understanding ... OPINION: CRT bans alter the understanding of historical events and diminish the impacts of these events.
7
One-on-One: Meet Mike Gonzales, owner of 45-year-old Barelas Coffee ...
ABQnews Seeker
Where do you go if you ... Where do you go if you want to hang out among local bigwigs — with a chunky bowl of menudo on the side? The ...
8
Pilots wanted: Hot-air balloon company Rainbow Ryders recruiting
ABQnews Seeker
Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants ... Rainbow Ryders is looking for applicants for their six-month Pilot Training Program. The company will invest $50,000 into each participant, which covers their salary ...
9
Business Outlook column: Economists analyze NM's future
ABQnews Seeker
Inflation appears to be in retreat. ... Inflation appears to be in retreat. However, last week's CPI and PPI (consumer and producer) numbers showed that, while easing, inflation still remains too ...