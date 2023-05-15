We must get ready for the next pandemic

History has taught us one thing: we learn nothing from it. Outbreaks of disease have plagued the human race since its inception. Yet, progress toward an organized, unified and robust global health security network has been insufficient and met with intense opposition. COVID-19 remains fresh in the minds of the world, leaving no one safe from its all-encompassing impact. However, COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic; this is an irrefutable fact. We must take action now to implement preparedness policies to protect people’s health and mitigate mortality worldwide when, not if, the next pandemic disease occurs.

When COVID-19 began, the world was thoroughly unprepared to respond, leaving millions vulnerable to the novel disease. Likewise, the subsequent public health response was disjointed, short-sighted and ultimately failed to prioritize protecting every person’s sustained health and well-being. Early in the pandemic, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention chose to use its own testing methods, as opposed to the tests utilized in other countries around the globe, to detect cases of COVID-19 infection. These methods were found to have a failure rate of over 33%, yet they were released. … COVID-19 spread without an effective way to identify cases with confidence. This lack of technical and surveillance unity impeded a comprehensive and collaborative global strategy of prevention, detection and response.

For those of us fortunate enough to have been born in America, it is much easier to access the resources necessary to protect ourselves and our communities from the extensive mortality and morbidity. … Less than 10% of people in low-income countries have received even one vaccination to protect them against COVID-19. …

Not only are low- and middle-income countries denied vaccine access, but many do not possess the capability to (store or) administer vaccinations to their population on the scale needed for herd immunity. …

Mandating the health of individuals and populations in underserved and low-income areas is prioritized equally with individuals in more urban or wealthy communities will limit the mutation of new diseases and mitigate the emergence of novel infections…. The next pandemic is on the horizon, and preparations must begin now if history is not to be repeated.