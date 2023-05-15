Use good vaccine to fight cancer

Ever since Andrew Wakefield’s unfortunate 1998 publication claimed measles/mumps/rubella vaccines were linked with autism, mass hysteria surged the anti-vax movement. Although his paper was retracted, and many studies have since proven there is no association between vaccines and autism, many are still vaccine-hesitant, even when it comes to preventing a leading cause of death – cancer.

Two vaccines are commonly used to prevent cancer: the hepatitis B and the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. Preventing infection of hepatitis B can help reduce the risk of liver cancer, while HPV infection is a major cause of cervical cancer. …

HPV and cervical cancer are a major threat to women in the U.S. and globally. It is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Many people who are infected with HPV are not even aware as it does not commonly cause symptoms. In the United States alone, there are 13 million new cases of HPV every year and approximately 47,000 cancers associated with HPV infection.

HPV vaccine is recommended for children before they turn 15. Recent data indicate only 44% of girls aged 13-17 in New Mexico received a full series of HPV immunizations, better than the national average of 19% but still woefully low. Only 19% of N.M. boys have been vaccinated vs. 14% nationally. It is important to note HPV infection not only causes cervical cancer but penile, anal and throat cancers as well. … To see a reduction in the prevalence of HPV and subsequent cancers, we must improve vaccination rates now.

I was fortunate to grow up with parents who come from medical backgrounds and consequently understood the science and importance of vaccines. I received my HPV vaccines as I was entering middle school. Sadly, many parents worry about vaccine safety, and some are concerned the HPV vaccine promotes early sexual activity. Both are invalid.

… Teaching middle and high-school-aged youth about sexual health has proven to reduce rates of sexual activity, sexually transmitted infections and risky behaviors including unprotected sex. … Ensuring a high HPV vaccination rate of 90% for our children will save thousands of adolescent and adult lives. Urgent change is needed in local governments to promote HPV vaccine mandates and provide proper sex education….