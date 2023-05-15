U.S. should have best access to health care

The United States is known for spending the most money on health care compared to any other high-income country, but why is it the U.S. continues to have one of the lowest life expectancies and some of the highest rates of chronic diseases among high-income countries?

Despite the largest health care spending in the world — almost $13,000 per capita in 2021 — Americans generally visit doctors less frequently than citizens of other high-income countries. Furthermore, our “health habits” tend to clog our arteries, pollute our lungs, expand our waistlines, impede insulin production, and generally stress our organs and bones from an early age. Layer on that high costs of treatment and medicines, and a need for greater access to skilled health care providers, and we have a perfect public health storm. …

… Meanwhile, 95% of French citizens have additional insurance to cover almost all out-of-pocket expenses. … In Germany, everyone must have statutory health insurance (SHI), unless their annual income exceeds 60,750 Euros ($66,390), in which case they can buy private insurance. Insurance provides coverage to about 88% of the population, and private insurance to about 11%. The point is everyone in Germany has insurance. Here, about 49% have health care access.

We continue to be the only (industrial) country that does not provide universal health care or access to all its residents. We perform less primary and preventive care than the other countries, and we continue to have a public health system that is riven with inconsistencies. We invest less in societal issues than other advanced nations. In short, many high-income countries invest in prevention, while the U.S. spends its money on care for the ill….

Providing everyone with access to inexpensive, quality health care can be done by regulating prices and developing more comprehensive policies to improve access to preventive and curative care. Medicare payment equalization, regardless of location, as well as lowering Medicare Advantage overpayments, are the best ways to move in this direction.

The administration and Congress need to increase access to health care, take proactive action to reduce prices, and invest in social services and health equity. These actions will result in a healthier population. … America is a great country; it should have great health care.